ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

6 arrested on preliminary OWI charges over the weekend

By JOE DUHOWNIK Criminal Justice Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2OrY_0hbOdle100
Exponent file photo

Six people, two of whom are Purdue students, were arrested over the weekend by local police for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

West Lafayette Police arrested four people, one of whom is a student.

Purdue student John Link, 19, was arrested Saturday near the corner of West Lutz Avenue and Rusk Street after he allegedly failed to yield to a squad car and another vehicle, nearly causing a traffic collision, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Link was then pulled over and reportedly failed “several field sobriety tests.” He refused to submit to a breath test, Ferguson said, and the results of his blood test are still pending.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a BAC of more than 0.10. He has since been released from jail, according to online jail logs.

Tate Niederman, 22, was arrested Saturday evening after WLPD was called to check his well-being. He was found slumped over his steering wheel on Lutz Avenue and reportedly had been driving very erratically before stopping, Ferguson said. The responding officer woke the driver and conducted field sobriety tests and a breath test, which Niederman failed.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a BAC of more than 0.10. He has since been released from jail.

Matthew Wilkerson, 22, was arrested in the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot early Saturday morning after officers reportedly saw him circling the lot in his car. Officers made contact with him after he parked and noticed that he appeared intoxicated, Ferguson said. He allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, and was taken to jail from which he has since been released.

Edgar Pedroza, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning after he was pulled over near the corner of East Wood Street and South River Road for allegedly driving without his headlights on. He was pulled over around 3 a.m. and looked intoxicated to the officer, Ferguson said.

He reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test, and the officer found a marijuana pipe in his car as well.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to jail from which he has since been released.

Two people, one of whom is also a student, were arrested by PUPD

Purdue student Sydney Ross, 21, was arrested early Friday morning on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of more than 0.10, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs.

Ross was speeding down Northwestern Avenue near Meridian Street when an officer pulled her over, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. The officer reported he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and that Ross's eyes were bloodshot. She reportedly failed both field sobriety and breathalyzer tests.

Jennifer Olinger, 46, was also arrested early Friday morning on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of more than 0.15. Kang said an officer watched as Olinger swerved across the middle line near the intersection of State Street and US 231, then swerve again in a roundabout before pulling her over. She failed field and breath tests, Kang said.

Both were taken to jail Friday morning and have since been released.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
The Exponent

4 arrested during football game on alcohol-related charges

Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs. He...
MONTICELLO, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Ross
Person
Adam Ferguson
Person
Song Kang
FOX59

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.58 per gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
celebsbar.com

Delphi Murder Victim’s Mom Blasts FBI After Report They ‘LOST’ Important Evidence In The Case!

One of the mothers of the girls killed in the unsolved Delphi murders is speaking out after reports revealed that the FBI “lost” crucial evidence in the case. As you may know about the case, 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams were dropped off by Libby’s older sister at the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana, a day before Valentine’s Day in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
wslmradio.com

Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65

This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Marijuana#Purdue#West Lutz
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Two arrested with gun outside Chauncey Hill Mall

Two people were arrested at the Chauncey Hill Mall Saturday morning after they allegedly battered a group of victims and threatened them with a firearm. Quentin Stepheny, 21, and Deleon Holmes, 22, were arrested by West Lafayette Police early Saturday morning. Police say Stepheny battered multiple victims who ended up with only minor injuries and spat on one of them while Holmes threatened the group with a gun. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson didn’t say what the conflict stemmed from or exactly how many victims there were.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
KOKOMO, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy