6 arrested on preliminary OWI charges over the weekend

Six people, two of whom are Purdue students, were arrested over the weekend by local police for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

West Lafayette Police arrested four people, one of whom is a student.

Purdue student John Link, 19, was arrested Saturday near the corner of West Lutz Avenue and Rusk Street after he allegedly failed to yield to a squad car and another vehicle, nearly causing a traffic collision, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Link was then pulled over and reportedly failed “several field sobriety tests.” He refused to submit to a breath test, Ferguson said, and the results of his blood test are still pending.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a BAC of more than 0.10. He has since been released from jail, according to online jail logs.

Tate Niederman, 22, was arrested Saturday evening after WLPD was called to check his well-being. He was found slumped over his steering wheel on Lutz Avenue and reportedly had been driving very erratically before stopping, Ferguson said. The responding officer woke the driver and conducted field sobriety tests and a breath test, which Niederman failed.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a BAC of more than 0.10. He has since been released from jail.

Matthew Wilkerson, 22, was arrested in the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot early Saturday morning after officers reportedly saw him circling the lot in his car. Officers made contact with him after he parked and noticed that he appeared intoxicated, Ferguson said. He allegedly failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, and was taken to jail from which he has since been released.

Edgar Pedroza, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning after he was pulled over near the corner of East Wood Street and South River Road for allegedly driving without his headlights on. He was pulled over around 3 a.m. and looked intoxicated to the officer, Ferguson said.

He reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test, and the officer found a marijuana pipe in his car as well.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to jail from which he has since been released.

Two people, one of whom is also a student, were arrested by PUPD

Purdue student Sydney Ross, 21, was arrested early Friday morning on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of more than 0.10, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs.

Ross was speeding down Northwestern Avenue near Meridian Street when an officer pulled her over, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. The officer reported he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and that Ross's eyes were bloodshot. She reportedly failed both field sobriety and breathalyzer tests.

Jennifer Olinger, 46, was also arrested early Friday morning on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of more than 0.15. Kang said an officer watched as Olinger swerved across the middle line near the intersection of State Street and US 231, then swerve again in a roundabout before pulling her over. She failed field and breath tests, Kang said.

Both were taken to jail Friday morning and have since been released.