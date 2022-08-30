Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders
Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Allison Tepper and Hunter Jurica
Claim to fame: Tepper has been the top scorer this season for the undefeated Lady Vikings, who recently turned some heads with a 187-190 win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Norvelt Golf Club. Tepper was the medalist in the nine-hole match with a season-best 40, three shots below her 43 average.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs
High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week 1: Gavlik leads North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan
Andrew Gavlik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Allegheny opened Class 6A conference play with a 35-21 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night. Logan Kushner threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0). Mike Evans tossed for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Softball players from Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional savor chance to play for Team Israel
The Israel 12U softball team carried a 5-3 lead against Italy in their first game at the European Massimo Romeo Youth Tournament. Italy had the bases loaded with no outs in the final inning of play. Fox Chapel’s Izzy Zober, 11, took over pitching duties to close out the game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 1, 2022: Pine-Richland tops North Allegheny to stay unbeaten
Ben Rishel scored the decisive goal to lead Pine-Richland (4-0, 2-0) to a 1-0 victory over North Allegheny (2-1-1, 1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-4A boys soccer Thursday. Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4 — Will Gruca had a hat trick and Chris Woten added a pair...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 1
Top performers for Week 1 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. 323 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (19 of 37) 313 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (22 of 36) 257 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (16 of 36) 249 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (20 of 44)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley holds on to best Southmoreland
Southmoreland took advantage of a 70-yard kickoff return to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but Ligonier Valley responded with a big return of its own and hung on for a 27-18 nonconference victory Friday at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. Down 21-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg rolls past Summit Academy as reserves get into the act
After a season-opening loss to Apollo-Ridge, it was bounce-back Saturday for Leechburg. Leechburg scored on all eight first-half possessions and twice more in the second half en route to a resounding 69-0 nonconference victory at Summit Academy. It was the biggest margin of victory and the third-highest point total in the school’s 104-year football history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hayes scores 4 times as Aliquippa uses pair of 4th-quarter TDs to top Armstrong
Aliquippa, the defending Class 4A WPIAL and state champion, chose not to play a Week Zero game, so tonight’s trip to Armstrong marked the Quips’ first step in defending the dual 2021 titles. Step 1 was a good one, as the Quips earned a hard-fought 28-14 victory at Armstrong.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford
It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nick Curci runs for 249 yards to lift Apollo-Ridge past Valley
Facing a halftime deficit and another one in the fourth quarter and also facing adversity with several key injuries, Apollo-Ridge dug deep for a 34-19 victory over Valley in a nonsection contest Friday at Owens Field in Apollo. Senior Nick Curci carried the ball 31 times for 249 yards and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quinton Martin’s 3 touchdowns lead Belle Vernon past Laurel Highlands
With Penn State coach James Franklin in attendance for the first half, Quinton Martin ripped off three touchdown runs to help push Belle Vernon to a 41-20 win over visiting Laurel Highlands on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. The three touchdowns gave the Leopards’ a 21-0 halftime...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum blanks Franklin Regional in ‘brawl’ between Class 3A contenders
A matchup of the Tribune-Review’s top two teams in the WPIAL Class 3A rankings wasn’t exactly the Backyard Brawl of boys soccer, but it was close. The game between returning WPIAL semifinalists had physical interaction, contested shots and strong play in net. The bragging rights, at least after...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State’s James Franklin to arrive via helicopter to watch Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon play Laurel Highlands
James Franklin will make quite an entrance tonight at Belle Vernon. The Penn State football coach is expected to arrive by helicopter to watch Laurel Highlands play Belle Vernon — and five-star junior Quinton Martin, the top-rated 2024 prospect in the state — at James Weir Stadium. Belle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former coach, GM Gene Klein to be inducted into Hounds Hall of Fame
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will hold a ceremony to induct former coach, general manager and television broadcaster Gene Klein into the Riverhounds Hall of Fame at halftime of their Sept. 10 game against Louisville City FC at Highmark Stadium. Klein will become the sixth member of the team’s Hall of Fame....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell pulls out overtime win against Deer Lakes
Burrell needed overtime, but the extra session was worth it as the 2-0 Bucs pulled out a 27-21 decision over Deer Lakes on Friday at Buccaneer Stadium. Burrell tried to win it in regulation, driving to the Deer Lakes 14 with 3.7 seconds to go. After two Lancers timeouts, Ryan Croushore missed a 31-yard field-goal attempt to send the game into overtime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fantastic finishes, high drama, 1 blowout among biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history
Traffic tieups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. Moreso for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inclusion Games players and friends gather for inaugural event
Megan Kinter of Lower Burrell stood confident with bag in hand. She took a step to the left, checked for wind resistance, and tossed it into the summer sky Saturday . It went through an opening for the win of a cornhole game at the inaugural Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games at Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park.
Comments / 0