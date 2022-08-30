ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders

Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs

High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley holds on to best Southmoreland

Southmoreland took advantage of a 70-yard kickoff return to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but Ligonier Valley responded with a big return of its own and hung on for a 27-18 nonconference victory Friday at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. Down 21-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter,...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg rolls past Summit Academy as reserves get into the act

After a season-opening loss to Apollo-Ridge, it was bounce-back Saturday for Leechburg. Leechburg scored on all eight first-half possessions and twice more in the second half en route to a resounding 69-0 nonconference victory at Summit Academy. It was the biggest margin of victory and the third-highest point total in the school’s 104-year football history.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford

It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Nick Curci runs for 249 yards to lift Apollo-Ridge past Valley

Facing a halftime deficit and another one in the fourth quarter and also facing adversity with several key injuries, Apollo-Ridge dug deep for a 34-19 victory over Valley in a nonsection contest Friday at Owens Field in Apollo. Senior Nick Curci carried the ball 31 times for 249 yards and...
APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum blanks Franklin Regional in ‘brawl’ between Class 3A contenders

A matchup of the Tribune-Review’s top two teams in the WPIAL Class 3A rankings wasn’t exactly the Backyard Brawl of boys soccer, but it was close. The game between returning WPIAL semifinalists had physical interaction, contested shots and strong play in net. The bragging rights, at least after...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former coach, GM Gene Klein to be inducted into Hounds Hall of Fame

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will hold a ceremony to induct former coach, general manager and television broadcaster Gene Klein into the Riverhounds Hall of Fame at halftime of their Sept. 10 game against Louisville City FC at Highmark Stadium. Klein will become the sixth member of the team’s Hall of Fame....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell pulls out overtime win against Deer Lakes

Burrell needed overtime, but the extra session was worth it as the 2-0 Bucs pulled out a 27-21 decision over Deer Lakes on Friday at Buccaneer Stadium. Burrell tried to win it in regulation, driving to the Deer Lakes 14 with 3.7 seconds to go. After two Lancers timeouts, Ryan Croushore missed a 31-yard field-goal attempt to send the game into overtime.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township

A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inclusion Games players and friends gather for inaugural event

Megan Kinter of Lower Burrell stood confident with bag in hand. She took a step to the left, checked for wind resistance, and tossed it into the summer sky Saturday . It went through an opening for the win of a cornhole game at the inaugural Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games at Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park.
LOWER BURRELL, PA

