Road closure and $1.8 billion facility construction discussed at Board of Works

West Lafayette Board of Works approves road closures at Tuesday's meeting. Sasha Patil | Staff Reporter

Members of the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved agreements related to wastewater treatment and discussed road and sidewalk closure, on Tuesday morning.

Road and sidewalk closures

The sidewalk along Wood Street, west of Grant Street will close on Sept. 22 due to repairs to a

water line. The closure will last one month, according to the memo.

Cumberland Avenue will be closed east of Yeager Road on Wednesday for 4 hours due to the installation of a fiber optic cable by GSP Networks during this time.

SkyWater Upgrade Project

Wastewater Solutions, Inc proposed support services regarding the West Lafayette Water Resource Recovery Facility upgrade. WRRF will “undergo a significant upgrade to accept and treat the pretreated wastewater from the new SkyWater computer chip manufacturing facility,” according to the agreement.

SkyWater Technology announced plans to open a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Discovery Park District, according to a Purdue press release in July. SkyWater said it expects to create 750 new direct jobs within five years after it opens.

Some support services include design conceptualization and operational services during construction.

Regional Lift station

Another agreement between West Lafayette and Greeley and Hansen LLC, an Illinois limited liability company, was approved.

Greeley and Hansen LLC will provide engineering services for the planning of a lift station and a force main to be near the Discovery Park District, according to agreement.

Force mains are pipelines used to carry wastewater from a lower to higher elevation, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Force mains use pumps located in a lift station to create the pressure to drive the wastewater up.