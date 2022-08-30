Read full article on original website
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Edouard Mendy injury and explains poor form
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Edouard Mendy has an injury and explained the goalkeeper’s recent poor form for the side. The news comes after the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, in which the west London side won the game in dramatic circumstances. Michail...
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Wesley Fofana in contention to make Chelsea debut as Reece James hands Blues boost
Chelsea face West Ham United in their second home match of the Premier League season on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be hoping to recover after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday. Despite Raheem Sterling putting Chelsea ahead, the Blues collapsed as Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong...
Christian Eriksen's Manchester United running statistics are proving everybody wrong under Erik ten Hag
Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen as a free agent after his short-term contract at Brentford expired at the end of this June. One of six signings to join the club this summer under Erik ten Hag, Christian Eriksen had a whole host of European and Premier League offers to choose from before eventually settling on Manchester United.
How Lisandro Martinez has improved "slow motion" Man United, as defender named most important signing
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has sung the praises of Lisandro Martinez following his signing from Ajax in the summer. The 24-year-old was a vital cog of Erik ten Hag's title winning team in the Eredivisie last term and looks to be an important player for him at Old Trafford.
Manchester United and Chelsea the key winners but Arsenal the big losers from transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day rarely fails to serve up drama by the bucketload and this summer’s last-minute dealings were no exception. Records were broken, big-name targets were obtained and, as always, certain clubs were left to rue to transfers that never were. Here are the winners and losers on the...
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Hakan Calhanoglu refused to shake hands with Theo Hernandez in explosive exchange before Milan derby
Hakan Calhanoglu REFUSED to shake hands with his former teammate Theo Hernandez before kick-off of the Derby della Madonnina. Check it out below:. Calhanoglu, who left AC Milan to join Inter Milan in 2021, started in his side's 3-2 defeat on Saturday. The clash between Milan and Inter was explosive...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Thomas Tuchel backs brave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break Chelsea no.9 curse
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break the number nine curse at the club after confirming his squad number for the season. The 33-year-old completed his permanent move from Barcelona, arriving on deadline day as Chelsea got their man. Scoring 79 goals under Tuchel during...
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s security push cameraman away as striker arrives in London to complete Chelsea transfer
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in London as he looks to finalise a deadline day move from Barcelona to Chelsea. The Gabon international was seen coming out of a car and as Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill approached the striker to ask questions about his imminent move to Stamford Bridge, a member of his security team started covering the camera with his hand and attempted to push the cameraman away from the striker.
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
