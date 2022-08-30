ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NICKMERCS Reveals How to Make the Prowler 'Broken' in Apex Legends

Content creator NICKMERCS has continued to go strong on the sticks a couple of weeks into Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted and it appears he's found his go-to weapon. Although there appear to be plenty of instances this season in which other weapons in the game are bugged or have hit registration issues, it seems one of the game's longest overlooked options is having no such issues at the moment.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked

Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
Loba's New Heirloom Possibly Revealed for Apex Legends

It seems that another legend is finally getting their heirloom. The last legend to receive an heirloom was the Winged Avenger Valkyrie and now, it is possible that Loba will be next up. In a series of a few comic book-style images, Loba and her partner are on a mission...
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite

The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
Free Fortnite Emote 'The Dip' is Causing Trouble in Matches

A new Emote is being used to make some slick plays in Fortnite — here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest Rainbow Royale celebrations have seen the addition of some colorful, and free, items being added to the Item Shop. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a variety of Loading Screens, a music track, and quirky new Emote 'The Dip'.
What Time Does the Overwatch Anniversary Event End?

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 was a month long event where players were invited to collect featured skins to celebrate the upcoming release of Overwatch 2. Players had the opportunity to unlock every skin and the all-new "remixed" legendary skins. To unlock the skins, players had to pull them...
Fortnite Play Your Way Rewards Revealed

Epic Games have launched a new set of Fortnite quests — Play Your Way. Here are all the rewards players can earn as part of this latest event. While most Fortnite players are looking to the game's Battle Royale mode to earn XP and rewards, Epic Games has provided a variety of other methods to help work towards completing the Battle Pass. The new Play Your Way promotion sees six creator-led games with tailored quests provide players with the chance to earn XP and some exclusive rewards.
How Does the Shield Bubble Work in Fortnite?

Shield Bubbles are back in Fortnite! But how do they work?. Fortnite's latest v21.50 Battle Royale update saw the return of a number of stealth-based weapons. Part of the Shadow of Phantasm Week, the Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shadow Bomb, and Shield Bubble have all been unvaulted and feature in a number of limited-time quests.
Is Sly on PlayStation Plus?

Sly will be available from September 20 and all Premium members will be able to get The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and Bentley's Hackpack.
