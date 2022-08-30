Read full article on original website
NICKMERCS Reveals How to Make the Prowler 'Broken' in Apex Legends
Content creator NICKMERCS has continued to go strong on the sticks a couple of weeks into Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted and it appears he's found his go-to weapon. Although there appear to be plenty of instances this season in which other weapons in the game are bugged or have hit registration issues, it seems one of the game's longest overlooked options is having no such issues at the moment.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked
Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
Loba's New Heirloom Possibly Revealed for Apex Legends
It seems that another legend is finally getting their heirloom. The last legend to receive an heirloom was the Winged Avenger Valkyrie and now, it is possible that Loba will be next up. In a series of a few comic book-style images, Loba and her partner are on a mission...
How to Get D.A.R.C.I Exotic Bundle Drop in Destiny 2
Here's everything you need to know to get a hold of the D.A.R.C.I Exotic Bundle drop in Destiny 2.
Pink Macaron Rocket League Explained
In Rocket League, sometimes cosmetics can be extremely rare.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai Explained
The Pokémon Company launched a full trailer of the Grafaiai, revealing some more details
Vampire Survivors Sorceress Tears: How to Find the Relic
Vampire Survivors, Sorceress Tears, what does it all mean? Read more to be find out. Vampire Survivors is an indie time survival game created by Luca Galante, a
How to Get Erebos' Secret World Quest
Here's how to start Erebos' Secret World quest in Genshin Impact.
Games Arriving on PC Game Pass: September 2022
A full list of games arriving on PC Game Pass: September 2022.
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite
The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
Free Fortnite Emote 'The Dip' is Causing Trouble in Matches
A new Emote is being used to make some slick plays in Fortnite — here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest Rainbow Royale celebrations have seen the addition of some colorful, and free, items being added to the Item Shop. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a variety of Loading Screens, a music track, and quirky new Emote 'The Dip'.
Konami to Reveal New Game in "World-Loved" Series
Konami are set to announce a new entry into a "world-loved" series at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show.
World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards
The Warzone World Series is back! With the massive event, Call of Duty developer Activision is collaborating with Prime Gaming to release a ton of cosmetic items such as :. World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards. In order to get your rewards, use this link...
What Time Does the Overwatch Anniversary Event End?
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 was a month long event where players were invited to collect featured skins to celebrate the upcoming release of Overwatch 2. Players had the opportunity to unlock every skin and the all-new "remixed" legendary skins. To unlock the skins, players had to pull them...
Fortnite Play Your Way Rewards Revealed
Epic Games have launched a new set of Fortnite quests — Play Your Way. Here are all the rewards players can earn as part of this latest event. While most Fortnite players are looking to the game's Battle Royale mode to earn XP and rewards, Epic Games has provided a variety of other methods to help work towards completing the Battle Pass. The new Play Your Way promotion sees six creator-led games with tailored quests provide players with the chance to earn XP and some exclusive rewards.
How to Get Shade Raid in Rocket League
The Shade Raid Goal Explosion in Rocket League is a Black Market Item found in the Fornax Series Blueprint.
How Does the Shield Bubble Work in Fortnite?
Shield Bubbles are back in Fortnite! But how do they work?. Fortnite's latest v21.50 Battle Royale update saw the return of a number of stealth-based weapons. Part of the Shadow of Phantasm Week, the Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shadow Bomb, and Shield Bubble have all been unvaulted and feature in a number of limited-time quests.
September PS Plus Games Leaked
The PlayStation Plus free games offering has been leaked once again, this time for the month of September.
Ars Notoria Release Date Information
RPG games seem to be all over the place today. The role-playing style of games has always been a popular genre amongst the gaming community.
Is Sly on PlayStation Plus?
Sly will be available from September 20 and all Premium members will be able to get The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and Bentley's Hackpack.
