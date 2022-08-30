Read full article on original website
September 2, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Kawha Coffee plans to launch a long-discussed franchise program this month. What started as a single location in 2006 has since blossomed into 15 shops. It recently opened a location at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and enjoys over 1,000 wholesale partnerships across Florida. According to a release, Kahwha’s plan is to confine franchise sales to the state throughout the first year before expanding its footprint. Franchisees will receive training at a corporate store and ongoing support for the duration of ownership.
September 1, 2022 - The Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority plans to spend $733 million on road and trail projects over the next six years, according to its latest work program unveiled this week. THEA is projected to invest $663.6 million in community enhancement and expanded capacity projects and $69.6 million in maintenance and preservation projects. A large portion of the funding will go toward the South Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.
September 3, 2022 - Applications have opened for Leadership St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks to identify, recruit and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the local community. Through a six-month period, Leadership St. Pete provides a curriculum that enhances community acumen to develop the future leaders who will assume roles throughout the community, including within the City of St. Petersburg staff. Applications are being accepted for the 2023 class and the next information session will be held on Sept. 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. The application deadline is Sept. 27.
