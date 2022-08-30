ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants set initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut?

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants made 27 transactions over a 24-hour period in order to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53. And while many additional transactions are certain to come over the next 48 hours, their initial 53-man roster has now been set.

“We met with a lot of players today, this morning and yesterday,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “And again, I’ve said this before, it’s always a tough time of year for players and I’d say for the rest of the people in the organization.

“These guys put a lot of time and effort and energy into doing everything they can do to create a role for themselves, and it’s tough when you’re talking to each individual. And each individual is different. Each individual handles things different. But I think that relationship that you build when you have to tell somebody that they didn’t make it, that’s always – at least for me – that’s tough.”

Here’s a look at where the Giants currently stand.

Quarterback (2)

  1. Daniel Jones
  2. Tyrod Taylor

Running back/Fullback (5)

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Matt Breida
  3. Antonio Williams
  4. Gary Brightwell
  5. Chris Myarick
  6. Sandro Platzgummer*

Platzgummer has a roster exemption and does not count toward the 53.

Wide receiver (7)

  1. Kenny Golladay
  2. Sterling Shepard
  3. Kadarius Toney
  4. Wan’Dale Robinson
  5. Darius Slayton
  6. David Sills
  7. Richie James Jr.

Tight end (2)

  1. Daniel Bellinger
  2. Tanner Hudson

Offensive line (9)

  1. Andrew Thomas
  2. Shane Lemieux
  3. Jon Feliciano
  4. Mark Glowinski
  5. Evan Neal
  6. Joshua Ezeudu
  7. Devery Hamilton
  8. Ben Bredeson
  9. Max Garcia

Defensive line (5)

  1. Leonard Williams
  2. Dexter Lawrence
  3. Justin Ellis
  4. D.J. Davidson
  5. Nick Williams

Edge/Linebacker (12)

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux
  2. Azeez Ojulari
  3. Elerson Smith
  4. Blake Martinez
  5. Jihad Ward
  6. Tae Crowder
  7. Cam Brown
  8. Carter Coughlin
  9. Micah McFadden
  10. Oshane Ximines
  11. Austin Calitro
  12. Tomon Fox

Cornerback (5)

  1. Adoree’ Jackson
  2. Aaron Robinson
  3. Darnay Holmes
  4. Cor’Dale Flott
  5. Rodarius Williams

Safety (3)

  1. Xavier McKinney
  2. Julian Love
  3. Dane Belton

Special teams (3)

  1. Graham Gano
  2. Jamie Gillan
  3. Casey Kreiter

