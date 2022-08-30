Giants set initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut?

The New York Giants made 27 transactions over a 24-hour period in order to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53. And while many additional transactions are certain to come over the next 48 hours, their initial 53-man roster has now been set.

“We met with a lot of players today, this morning and yesterday,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “And again, I’ve said this before, it’s always a tough time of year for players and I’d say for the rest of the people in the organization.

“These guys put a lot of time and effort and energy into doing everything they can do to create a role for themselves, and it’s tough when you’re talking to each individual. And each individual is different. Each individual handles things different. But I think that relationship that you build when you have to tell somebody that they didn’t make it, that’s always – at least for me – that’s tough.”

Here’s a look at where the Giants currently stand.

Quarterback (2)

Elsa/Getty Images

Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

Running back/Fullback (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Antonio Williams Gary Brightwell Chris Myarick Sandro Platzgummer*

Platzgummer has a roster exemption and does not count toward the 53.

Wide receiver (7)

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Kenny Golladay Sterling Shepard Kadarius Toney Wan’Dale Robinson Darius Slayton David Sills Richie James Jr.

Tight end (2)

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Daniel Bellinger Tanner Hudson

Offensive line (9)

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Andrew Thomas Shane Lemieux Jon Feliciano Mark Glowinski Evan Neal Joshua Ezeudu Devery Hamilton Ben Bredeson Max Garcia

Defensive line (5)

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Leonard Williams Dexter Lawrence Justin Ellis D.J. Davidson Nick Williams

Edge/Linebacker (12)

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux Azeez Ojulari Elerson Smith Blake Martinez Jihad Ward Tae Crowder Cam Brown Carter Coughlin Micah McFadden Oshane Ximines Austin Calitro Tomon Fox

Cornerback (5)

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Adoree’ Jackson Aaron Robinson Darnay Holmes Cor’Dale Flott Rodarius Williams

Safety (3)

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Xavier McKinney Julian Love Dane Belton

Special teams (3)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images