Giants set initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut?
The New York Giants made 27 transactions over a 24-hour period in order to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53. And while many additional transactions are certain to come over the next 48 hours, their initial 53-man roster has now been set.
“We met with a lot of players today, this morning and yesterday,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “And again, I’ve said this before, it’s always a tough time of year for players and I’d say for the rest of the people in the organization.
“These guys put a lot of time and effort and energy into doing everything they can do to create a role for themselves, and it’s tough when you’re talking to each individual. And each individual is different. Each individual handles things different. But I think that relationship that you build when you have to tell somebody that they didn’t make it, that’s always – at least for me – that’s tough.”
Here’s a look at where the Giants currently stand.
Quarterback (2)
- Daniel Jones
- Tyrod Taylor
Running back/Fullback (5)
- Saquon Barkley
- Matt Breida
- Antonio Williams
- Gary Brightwell
- Chris Myarick
- Sandro Platzgummer*
Platzgummer has a roster exemption and does not count toward the 53.
Wide receiver (7)
- Kenny Golladay
- Sterling Shepard
- Kadarius Toney
- Wan’Dale Robinson
- Darius Slayton
- David Sills
- Richie James Jr.
Tight end (2)
- Daniel Bellinger
- Tanner Hudson
Offensive line (9)
- Andrew Thomas
- Shane Lemieux
- Jon Feliciano
- Mark Glowinski
- Evan Neal
- Joshua Ezeudu
- Devery Hamilton
- Ben Bredeson
- Max Garcia
Defensive line (5)
- Leonard Williams
- Dexter Lawrence
- Justin Ellis
- D.J. Davidson
- Nick Williams
Edge/Linebacker (12)
- Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Azeez Ojulari
- Elerson Smith
- Blake Martinez
- Jihad Ward
- Tae Crowder
- Cam Brown
- Carter Coughlin
- Micah McFadden
- Oshane Ximines
- Austin Calitro
- Tomon Fox
Cornerback (5)
- Adoree’ Jackson
- Aaron Robinson
- Darnay Holmes
- Cor’Dale Flott
- Rodarius Williams
Safety (3)
- Xavier McKinney
- Julian Love
- Dane Belton
Special teams (3)
- Graham Gano
- Jamie Gillan
- Casey Kreiter
Comments / 0