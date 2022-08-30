If you’re a talented artist, the NFT XFKTR Art Competition helps your artworks skyrocket to virtual success! This unique contest is your chance to expose your best artworks to the Web3 communities. Digital artists, painters, CGI innovators, and even photographers are all welcome to submit their creations. All finalists will get digital perks and the winner will receive a whopping $5,000 prize.

