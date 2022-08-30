Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year.

He uses 50 criteria to measure the quality such as sand, safety, water, wildlife and management.

Cape Hatteras beaches consistently rank in his top 10 and also came in first place in 2007.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.