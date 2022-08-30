ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, one injured in East Cleveland shooting

By Cris Belle
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One man is dead and one is hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight in East Cleveland Tuesday.

At around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a call for multiple shots fired on Superior Avenue, according to a release from the department.

OSHP: Mechanical malfunction reason for emergency plane landing

When officers arrived, they say they found a man at 13520 Superior, PLS Check Cashing, with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police say.

Officers found another man shot in the head at 13540 Superior Avenue where he was pronounced dead by EMS, the release says.

East Cleveland Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips can also be submitted online here .

