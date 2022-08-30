Read full article on original website
Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately...
New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
Changes are needed for Oregon's high school graduation requirements
Changes are needed to Oregon's high school graduation requirements. That's the message in a new report released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Oregon legislature ordered a review of the state's graduation requirements last year. While ODE says that Oregon 's requirements are as rigorous as any state, the...
Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs to hold in-person meeting
GRAND RONDE, Ore. — For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, The advisory committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs will hold an in-person meeting Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The meeting will be held at Spirit Mountain Casino, in the Kalapuya...
Recreational Trails Program accepting grants for improving public trails
SALEM, Ore. — The Recreational Trails Program is accepting grant applications through November 15th. The grants would construct, expand or improve public trails in Oregon State Parks for motorized and non-motorized use. According to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, The grant program is open to local governments, park...
California restricts EV charging a week after passing future ban on gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — Just a week after California state regulators voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the state told residents not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours on Wednesday, and indicated the restrictions could continue through Labor Day weekend due to an intense heat wave sweeping the state.
Every Kid Outdoors program offers free access to 4th graders
EUGENE, Ore. — Heading back to school brings an exciting, new opportunity for some students to get outside. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), the Every Kid Outdoors federal program is granting 4th graders up to a year of free access to national forests, parks, and other public lands in Oregon.
Archery season is now open for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — According to the U.S. Forest Service archery season has opened for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon. They U.S. Forest Service advise hunters using the Willamette National Forest to familiarize themselves with the many fire closures in place and to use extreme caution and follow all fire restrictions while in the field.
Miss Oregon High School America prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
North Carolina youth league responds to critics over semi-automatic rifle raffle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in North Carolina. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5 years old to 12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol...
Be prepared for delays in travel this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
