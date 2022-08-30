ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT

Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Domhnall Gleeson on How ‘The Patient’ Avoids the Sexy Serial Killer Trope

“The Patient” star Domhnall Gleeson loves that the FX series, which hails from “The Americans” co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, doesn’t glamorize serial killers. Unlike past crime projects — most notably Zac Efron’s much-critiqued turn as Ted Bundy, whom people accused of leaning too heavily on the infamous murderer’s charisma — Gleeson’s Sam Fortner paints a “pathetic” portrayal of violent offenders, something the actor relishes as the antithesis of the “sexy serial killer” trope.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arden Cho
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Danny Ramirez
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Michelle Monaghan
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘House of Hammer': Where Is the Armie Hammer Docuseries Streaming?

From playing the Winklevoss twins in “The Social Network” (2010) to starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), Armie Hammer had all but solidified himself as a Hollywood household name before disturbing allegations brought his career to a halt. His exes and his aunt have come forward to describe their experiences with the actor in a new three-episode docuseries called “House of Hammer,” which dives deeper into the Hammer family as a whole and chronicles a dark history.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echoes#English#M A
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul': Where Is It Streaming?

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall let Jesus take the wheel in their newest comedy, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”. Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife had it all: a loving marriage, political influence, designer wardrobes and a loyal congregation. Their dreams came crashing down, however, when a scandal jeopardized their elite status. Determined to not let the controversy take their church — and them — down, the pair welcomes a documentary crew into their comeback journey.
RELIGION
TheWrap

‘Good Trouble’ Star Zuri Adele Breaks Down That Finale and Teases What’s Next for Malika in Season 5

After struggling to balance her professional political career with her activism, Malika (Zuri Adele) finally rediscovers her voice in the “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale. In attending a protest to protect a community of unhoused folks from being displaced, she not only reignites her own passion for on-the-ground activism, she also encourages the city councilwoman she works for to take a stand as well. It’s a triumphant moment for Malika, who has been longing to be back on the front lines instead of sitting at a desk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers – Amazon Prime Video’s Biggest Ever

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is breaking records for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. On Saturday, the streamer said its new big-budget fantasy drama was seen by more than 25 million global viewers on its first day of release. The numbers mark the biggest premiere in the history of the streaming service, Amazon says.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Taylor Swift to Present ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at TIFF

Taylor Swift is taking “All Too Well: The Short Film” on tour to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey before screening the film in 35mm for the first time ever. The “In Conversation With…” event will take place...
MOVIES
TheWrap

A New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Announcement Is Not Imminent

After a fun social media post Thursday on New Line Cinema’s official account, speculation ran rampant that there would be incoming news about a future entry in the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Unfortunately, TheWrap has learned that there are no such plans (at least not right now). And, in fact, the social media post was just for fun.
MOVIES
TheWrap

What Time Does ‘Lord of the Rings’ Come Out on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon’s epic “Lord of the Rings” TV series is here, and it’s dropping sooner than you expect. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” marks Amazon’s massive investment into J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe, presenting a story set thousands of years before the events of “Lord of the Rings” that finds Middle-earth in a time of prosperity. But that peace doesn’t last long, as the story kicks into gear after Sauron’s first rise to power, and as the elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is determined to track him down before he can wreak havoc again.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy