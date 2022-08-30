Read full article on original website
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT
Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
Domhnall Gleeson on How ‘The Patient’ Avoids the Sexy Serial Killer Trope
“The Patient” star Domhnall Gleeson loves that the FX series, which hails from “The Americans” co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, doesn’t glamorize serial killers. Unlike past crime projects — most notably Zac Efron’s much-critiqued turn as Ted Bundy, whom people accused of leaning too heavily on the infamous murderer’s charisma — Gleeson’s Sam Fortner paints a “pathetic” portrayal of violent offenders, something the actor relishes as the antithesis of the “sexy serial killer” trope.
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
How to Watch ‘House of Hammer': Where Is the Armie Hammer Docuseries Streaming?
From playing the Winklevoss twins in “The Social Network” (2010) to starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), Armie Hammer had all but solidified himself as a Hollywood household name before disturbing allegations brought his career to a halt. His exes and his aunt have come forward to describe their experiences with the actor in a new three-episode docuseries called “House of Hammer,” which dives deeper into the Hammer family as a whole and chronicles a dark history.
5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV
”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3
Sean Jablonski is taking over as the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” just three weeks before the third season premiere, NBC confirmed to TheWrap Thursday evening. He replaces Bryan Goluboff, who was named to the post in May. Jablonski previously served as executive producer and...
‘SNL’ Veterans Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor to Exit Ahead of Season 48 Premiere
More “Saturday Night Live” staple characters will be disappearing: Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and newcomer Aristotle Athiras will be departing the series come Season 48, TheWrap has learned. They are now among seven cast members who have announced exits from the long-running NBC series, joining Kate McKinnon,...
How to Watch ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul': Where Is It Streaming?
Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall let Jesus take the wheel in their newest comedy, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”. Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife had it all: a loving marriage, political influence, designer wardrobes and a loyal congregation. Their dreams came crashing down, however, when a scandal jeopardized their elite status. Determined to not let the controversy take their church — and them — down, the pair welcomes a documentary crew into their comeback journey.
‘Good Trouble’ Star Zuri Adele Breaks Down That Finale and Teases What’s Next for Malika in Season 5
After struggling to balance her professional political career with her activism, Malika (Zuri Adele) finally rediscovers her voice in the “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale. In attending a protest to protect a community of unhoused folks from being displaced, she not only reignites her own passion for on-the-ground activism, she also encourages the city councilwoman she works for to take a stand as well. It’s a triumphant moment for Malika, who has been longing to be back on the front lines instead of sitting at a desk.
Daniel Kaluuya on Producing ‘Honk for Jesus’ While Filming ‘Nope': ‘Same Intent, Just in a Different Accent’
After garnering international acclaim for his on-screen performances in “Get Out,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Black Panther,” Daniel Kaluuya is now behind the camera to produce the satirical comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”. The Focus Features film, which premieres...
Emily Blunt Muses on the ‘Horror in Us All’ in Unsettling Trailer for ‘The English’ (Video)
Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”). “The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)....
‘The Winchesters’ Adds ‘Jane the Virgin’ Alum Bridget Regan in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
“The Winchesters,” the prequel to The CW’s hit series “Supernatural,” has cast Bridget Regan in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The “Jane the Virgin” alum will portray Rockin’ Roxy, a DJ on the rise. Regan will appear in multiple episodes of...
‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Explains Galadriel’s Decision at the End of Episode 1 (Video)
The ”Rings of Power“ actress breaks down her character’s leap of faith for TheWrap. The elf Galadriel made a major decision at the end of the premiere episode of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” by taking a leap of faith.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers – Amazon Prime Video’s Biggest Ever
“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is breaking records for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. On Saturday, the streamer said its new big-budget fantasy drama was seen by more than 25 million global viewers on its first day of release. The numbers mark the biggest premiere in the history of the streaming service, Amazon says.
Taylor Swift to Present ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at TIFF
Taylor Swift is taking “All Too Well: The Short Film” on tour to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey before screening the film in 35mm for the first time ever. The “In Conversation With…” event will take place...
‘Love in the Villa': Kat Graham and Tom Hopper Admit They ‘Cracked’ a Few Crew Members During That Food Fight (Video)
With any good rom-com comes some good rom-com tropes: enemies to lovers, there’s only one bed, a misinterpreted proposal seen from a distance, etc. “Love in the Villa” has them all — plus a food fight. But that food fight definitely got a little out of hand on set, according to the movie’s stars Kat Graham and Tom Hopper.
A New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Announcement Is Not Imminent
After a fun social media post Thursday on New Line Cinema’s official account, speculation ran rampant that there would be incoming news about a future entry in the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Unfortunately, TheWrap has learned that there are no such plans (at least not right now). And, in fact, the social media post was just for fun.
What Time Does ‘Lord of the Rings’ Come Out on Amazon Prime Video?
Amazon’s epic “Lord of the Rings” TV series is here, and it’s dropping sooner than you expect. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” marks Amazon’s massive investment into J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy universe, presenting a story set thousands of years before the events of “Lord of the Rings” that finds Middle-earth in a time of prosperity. But that peace doesn’t last long, as the story kicks into gear after Sauron’s first rise to power, and as the elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is determined to track him down before he can wreak havoc again.
