Randolph County, WV

Tractor-trailer flipped on side in crash on Route 33

By Alexandra Weaver
 4 days ago

HARMAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tractor-trailer flipped on its side in a crash in Randolph County Monday afternoon, but the driver was not hurt.

According to a press release written by Sheriff Rob Elbon, the crash happened on Route 33 between Middle and Rich mountains near Harman, West Virginia just after 12:30 p.m.

Elbon wrote that when he arrived on scene, the trucker told him that another driver, headed toward Harman pulled out to pass another vehicle as the road went up the hill, forcing himr to move off the roadway in order to avoid a head-on collision.

    The flipped truck on Route 33 in Randolph County. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
    The flipped truck on Route 33 in Randolph County. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

The driver told Elbon that he kept the truck on the road for about 500 feet before hitting a telephone pole, which caused the truck to flip over.

According to Elbon, the driver who passed the other vehicle did not stop, and there were no identifiers available for it. Elbon wrote that no citations were issued.

