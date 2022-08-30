ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WIBC.com

Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana

STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect for Your Labor Day Weekend Weather

STATEWIDE–Most places in Indiana will get high temperatures in the 80s, a slight increase in humidity, with a chance for rain during the Labor Day weekend. “We’re going to have highs in the middle to upper 80s all weekend,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

