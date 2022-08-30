Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Rokita Says New Abortion Law Likely Not a Problem for Employers, Workers
STATE WIDE–A lawsuit by Planned Parenthood and other organizations is meant to keep the state’s new abortion law, banning most abortions, from going into effect Sept. 15. State Atty. Gen. Todd Rokita plans to defend against that suit on behalf of the state. In a Facebook-only press conference...
WIBC.com
Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana
STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
WIBC.com
What to Expect for Your Labor Day Weekend Weather
STATEWIDE–Most places in Indiana will get high temperatures in the 80s, a slight increase in humidity, with a chance for rain during the Labor Day weekend. “We’re going to have highs in the middle to upper 80s all weekend,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
