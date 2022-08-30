Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Summer weather returns for Labor Day weekend
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday with high temperatures in the 80s. Sunny weather is expected to remain throughout most of Labor Day weekend and the start of the upcoming school week.
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. must pay $500K for falsifying grant documents
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On September 1st, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) is required to pay $500,000 in restitution after employees of a “former New York State Governor” falsely claimed to be part of a federal water-quality improvement grant.
Comments / 0