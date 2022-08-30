ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Summer weather returns for Labor Day weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday with high temperatures in the 80s. Sunny weather is expected to remain throughout most of Labor Day weekend and the start of the upcoming school week.
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. must pay $500K for falsifying grant documents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On September 1st, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) is required to pay $500,000 in restitution after employees of a “former New York State Governor” falsely claimed to be part of a federal water-quality improvement grant.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy