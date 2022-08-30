ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free back-to-school haircuts in Suffolk Sunday

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An event at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk will be providing free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies.

Fifty (50) students will receive free haircuts, courtesy of the City of Suffolk, in collaboration with the Quantez Russell Scholarship Fund, LLC , The Mount Suffolk, Klassy Cuts and First Baptist Church Mahan.

The back-to-school event is Sunday, September 4 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the school, located at 351 Kings Fork Road.

Suffolk students return to school a couple days later, on September 6.

If you’d like to make a monetary or supply donation, please emai l quantezfund@yaho o.com.

