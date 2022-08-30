Free back-to-school haircuts in Suffolk Sunday
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An event at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk will be providing free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies.
Fifty (50) students will receive free haircuts, courtesy of the City of Suffolk, in collaboration with the Quantez Russell Scholarship Fund, LLC , The Mount Suffolk, Klassy Cuts and First Baptist Church Mahan.
The back-to-school event is Sunday, September 4 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the school, located at 351 Kings Fork Road.
Suffolk students return to school a couple days later, on September 6.2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
If you’d like to make a monetary or supply donation, please emai l quantezfund@yaho o.com.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1