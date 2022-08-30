Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pure Fun, but More of the Same
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most portable and fun phone I've tested this year. It's the "have your cake and eat it too" of smartphones. You can fold its attractive, slender, 6.7-inch high refresh-rate screen in half, turning it into something the size of a drink coaster that easily fits in most pockets.
Is Your iPhone Compatible With iOS 16? Here's How to Find Out
The release of Apple's next major software update, iOS 16, is expected to be announced at next weeks "Far Out" event on September 7. New features like editing and unsending text messages and better customization for your lock screen will come to the iPhone, but unfortunately not everyone will get the chance to install it.
You Really Need a VPN on Your Phone: How to Easily Install on Android or iPhone
It doesn't matter if you're using an old phone, a shiny new Samsung, or (soon) the upcoming iPhone 14 -- your mobile device needs a virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6: The Biggest Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 7's larger display, sturdier design and fresh color options make it a modest but appreciated upgrade from the Series 6. The Series 7's bigger screen is undoubtedly the most dramatic update. Other improvements, including faster charging, feel minor by comparison.
Samsung Is Launching Yet Another Cheap 5G Phone in the US
Samsung's new Galaxy A23 5G phone adds a $300 option to the line's A-series of phones. The cheaper phone comes as inflation is hitting phone customers who are looking for cheaper smartphone options. Samsung is bringing its new $300 Galaxy A23 5G phone to the US, which adds another model...
The iPhone 14 Max Just Might Be the Big-Screen iPhone I've Been Waiting For
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you want the largest iPhone, you'll have to be willing to pay top dollar. The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the largest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
Stressed Out? Wearable Gadgets From Fitbit, Apple and Others Want to Help
Smartwatches and fitness trackers have been measuring our physical well-being for years. Now they're trying to help us manage our mental health, too. The recently announced Fitbit Sense 2, which launches this fall, is one of the latest examples of how tech companies are expanding their wellness offerings to encompass stress management and general mental well-being. Fitbit's new high-end smartwatch can measure signs of stress throughout the day, building on the previous Sense's on-demand checks. Startup Happy Health also recently introduced the Happy Ring, which claims to track stress levels in real time. Both announcements come after Apple launched its Mindfulness app for the Apple Watch last year.
Best Buy Labor Day 2022 -- Shop Hundreds of Huge Discounts Starting Today
With Labor Day weekend upon us, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has officially launched. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering huge discounts across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.
Netflix: Easily Remove Shows From Your Continue Watching List
Netflix is considered one of the best streaming services, despite raising its prices and considering charging more for password sharing. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, it's easy to see how Netflix has stayed on top. However, you might not like every Netflix show. You've probably given something a shot and failed to see the appeal, but the show keeps showing up in your Continue Watching list.
'The Rings of Power' Is on Prime Video: 9 Tips to Make Your TV's Picture Pop
Picture settings on your new TV might not be ideal right out of the box. Getting the best image possible out of your TV will make all your shows and movies pop. We break down all the settings you'll need to adjust to get the best picture quality. Prime Video's...
Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo
Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
Try This Free Security Camera Hack to Repurpose Your Old Android or iPhone
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell that phone or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?
Bill Gates' Wordle Strategy Involves Very Specific Rules for Vowel, Consonants
Bill Gates can't get enough of Wordle. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist took a break from the online puzzle game to write about his Wordle "obsession" and what kinds of words he starts the game with in a blog post published Tuesday. "If you've played Wordle, you know how...
Subaru Teases Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru released a teaser video for an upcoming vehicle that it's only describing as a "new SUV," but it's pretty obviously the next-generation Crosstrek. The current Crosstrek has been out since 2017, so it's about time that a new one appears, and the redesigned Crosstrek should point to what we can expect from the next Impreza as well.
