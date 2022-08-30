Smartwatches and fitness trackers have been measuring our physical well-being for years. Now they're trying to help us manage our mental health, too. The recently announced Fitbit Sense 2, which launches this fall, is one of the latest examples of how tech companies are expanding their wellness offerings to encompass stress management and general mental well-being. Fitbit's new high-end smartwatch can measure signs of stress throughout the day, building on the previous Sense's on-demand checks. Startup Happy Health also recently introduced the Happy Ring, which claims to track stress levels in real time. Both announcements come after Apple launched its Mindfulness app for the Apple Watch last year.

