The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 3

Update (1:58 PM)- **Central Catholic 2024 4-Star linebacker Anthony Speca will be in Columbus tonight for the matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins Notebook: No Secret Why Russian Stars Prefer NHL. Steelers Now: Farabaugh: Mitch Trubisky Should be Trusted After Preseason. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Perrotto:...
Pitt WBB Earns Commitment from Class of 2024 (PA) Prospect Jillian Jekot

On Friday, the Pitt women’s basketball program picked up a commitment from a talented in-state hooper by the name of Jillian Jekot. Jekot is a 6-foot guard out of Cumberland Valley who announced her decision to commit one day after attending the Backyard Brawl with the Pitt coaching staff. The junior chose the Panthers over offers from Penn State, Richmond, Bucknell, La Salle, and others.
Pitt QB Slovis Tip-Toes Around Comments Made Earlier in the Week about WVU

Pitt senior quarterback Kedon Slovis tip-toed around comments he made earlier this week about West Virginia, prior to the Backyard Brawl Thursday night. Slovis chose to rile up the mainly Pitt student body crowd at the bonfire rally Tuesday night. He said, “I got one more thing to say, F**k West Virginia.”
Die-Hards: Good Recruiting News Coming For Pitt Football?

Things have been quiet on the Pitt football recruiting front with their last announcement coming back on July 22, but that could be changing in the very near future. Pittsburgh Sports Now believes that a long-awaited ‘Pat Signal’ could be revealed tonight from a top Pitt target.
Pitt Prospect Profile: Jalik Dunkley-Distant Breaks Down Skill Set

Recently, the Pitt hoops staff offered class-of-2024 prospect Jalik Dunkley-Distant, a guard from Canada. Shortly afterwards, the intriguing rising junior prospect broke down his game in an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now to help Pitt fans learn more about his game. Dunkley-Distant is a 6-foot-7, 188-pound prospect who classifies himself...
How to Watch: Pitt and West Virginia Renew the Backyard Brawl

It’s finally here. 3,933 days have passed since the last edition of the Backyard Brawl, and it’s finally game day of the 105th edition. There’s a level of anticipation and excitement permeating the air in Pittsburgh that hasn’t been felt in a long time, and Acrisure Stadium will be rocking tonight at 7 p.m.
M.J. Devonshire’s Pitt Returns Make for Incredible Chapter in Backyard Brawl History

PITTSBURGH — The hero of Thursday night’s Pitt win over West Virginia almost wasn’t in the building. He also almost played for the Mountaineers. M.J. Devonshire took a long road — some of them country — to be waiting just over the 50-yard line for J.T. Daniels’ pass to deflect off the hands of receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and float directly into his path.
Pittsburgh Media’s Predictions for Pitt Football in 2022

Winning the 2021 ACC Football Championship changed the expectations for the Pitt Panther program. In the past, a good season consisted of winning eight games and earning a bid to a mid-level bowl game. That’s no longer the case as we start the 2022 season. Right or wrong, the...
Kenny Pickett, Pitt Football Alumni Unveil 2021 ACC Championship Banner

PITTSBURGH — Former star Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and other Pitt football alumni unveiled the new 2021 ACC Championship banner at the southeast rotunda at Acrisure Stadium during the Backyard Brawl, Thursday night. Joining Pickett included former Panthers alumni in linebackers John Petrishen and Chase Pine, wide receiver Tre...
Postgame Reaction from Pitt Locker Room after Backyard Brawl Win over WVU

PITTSBURGH — This is why M.J. Devonshire came back to Pitt. The Aliquippa star scored the game-winning touchdown on an interception return to seal the Panthers’ 38-31 victory in the revival of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Hear from Devonshire, Pitt defensive...
Backyard Brawl Sets Pittsburgh Sports Attendance Record

The Backyard Brawl, featuring Pitt against West Virginia on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, set the record for the most people at a Pittsburgh sporting event with 70,622. The game beat the previous record of 69,983 fans, which occurred at the Pitt-Penn State game in 2016. That game pitted the two in-state rivals against each other for the first time since 2000, leading to that record setting crowd.
Encouraging Updates Regarding Deslin Alexandre, Rodney Hammond Jr. Injuries

Deslin Alexandre, a lower-body injury in the second quarter, and Rodney Hammond Jr., a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter, left Thursday night’s game and didn’t return. Alexandre went down when making an attempt to tackle West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels, helped immediately to the locker room. Hammond...
Duquesne Football Falls To Youngstown State, 31-14

Duquesne was competitive with Youngstown State, but All-American running back Jaleel McLaughlin was too much for the Dukes to handle, and Youngstown State pulled away with a 31-14 victory at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday afternoon. McLaughlin rushed for 203 yards on 20 carries (10.2 average) and three touchdowns. Duquesne quarterback...
What to Expect from WVU’s Roster?

The Backyard Brawl is here. Or, well, it’s just a few hours away. Regardless, one of the very best rivalries in college football has arrived, so what should Pitt expect from West Virginia?. It’s a team coached by fourth-year head coach Neal Brown, an offense led by new offensive...
