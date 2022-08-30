The Backyard Brawl, featuring Pitt against West Virginia on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, set the record for the most people at a Pittsburgh sporting event with 70,622. The game beat the previous record of 69,983 fans, which occurred at the Pitt-Penn State game in 2016. That game pitted the two in-state rivals against each other for the first time since 2000, leading to that record setting crowd.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO