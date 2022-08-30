Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Quinton Martin Flashes Talent, Versatility in Matchup of Top-Ranked WPIAL Stars
BELLE VERNON, Pa..— After his breakout season as a sophomore helped Belle Vernon get to the WPIAL Championship, you started to see the national attention shining on Quinton Martin. The offers began to come in heaps as the star athlete was getting ready for his junior season. With Laurel...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 3
Update (1:58 PM)- **Central Catholic 2024 4-Star linebacker Anthony Speca will be in Columbus tonight for the matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins Notebook: No Secret Why Russian Stars Prefer NHL. Steelers Now: Farabaugh: Mitch Trubisky Should be Trusted After Preseason. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Perrotto:...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt WBB Earns Commitment from Class of 2024 (PA) Prospect Jillian Jekot
On Friday, the Pitt women’s basketball program picked up a commitment from a talented in-state hooper by the name of Jillian Jekot. Jekot is a 6-foot guard out of Cumberland Valley who announced her decision to commit one day after attending the Backyard Brawl with the Pitt coaching staff. The junior chose the Panthers over offers from Penn State, Richmond, Bucknell, La Salle, and others.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Not Letting Emotion Run Wild in the Renewal of the Backyard Brawl
The 2022 season isn’t just the continuation of Pitt’s quest to remain at the peak of ACC football, it’s the chance to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke. And it begins in perhaps the best way possible. West Virginia travels to Acrisure Stadium to open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Lessons to be Learned from Pitt’s Win Over West Virginia
SirVocea Dennis approached the podium following the Backyard Brawl with a smile on his face, and he asked if he’s been on the stage enough to make an opening statement. “All I’m going to say is the Backyard Brawl, that’s a good name because, boy, that was a brawl tonight.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Slovis Tip-Toes Around Comments Made Earlier in the Week about WVU
Pitt senior quarterback Kedon Slovis tip-toed around comments he made earlier this week about West Virginia, prior to the Backyard Brawl Thursday night. Slovis chose to rile up the mainly Pitt student body crowd at the bonfire rally Tuesday night. He said, “I got one more thing to say, F**k West Virginia.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Good Recruiting News Coming For Pitt Football?
Things have been quiet on the Pitt football recruiting front with their last announcement coming back on July 22, but that could be changing in the very near future. Pittsburgh Sports Now believes that a long-awaited ‘Pat Signal’ could be revealed tonight from a top Pitt target.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Prospect Profile: Jalik Dunkley-Distant Breaks Down Skill Set
Recently, the Pitt hoops staff offered class-of-2024 prospect Jalik Dunkley-Distant, a guard from Canada. Shortly afterwards, the intriguing rising junior prospect broke down his game in an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now to help Pitt fans learn more about his game. Dunkley-Distant is a 6-foot-7, 188-pound prospect who classifies himself...
RELATED PEOPLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How to Watch: Pitt and West Virginia Renew the Backyard Brawl
It’s finally here. 3,933 days have passed since the last edition of the Backyard Brawl, and it’s finally game day of the 105th edition. There’s a level of anticipation and excitement permeating the air in Pittsburgh that hasn’t been felt in a long time, and Acrisure Stadium will be rocking tonight at 7 p.m.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
M.J. Devonshire’s Pitt Returns Make for Incredible Chapter in Backyard Brawl History
PITTSBURGH — The hero of Thursday night’s Pitt win over West Virginia almost wasn’t in the building. He also almost played for the Mountaineers. M.J. Devonshire took a long road — some of them country — to be waiting just over the 50-yard line for J.T. Daniels’ pass to deflect off the hands of receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and float directly into his path.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pittsburgh Media’s Predictions for Pitt Football in 2022
Winning the 2021 ACC Football Championship changed the expectations for the Pitt Panther program. In the past, a good season consisted of winning eight games and earning a bid to a mid-level bowl game. That’s no longer the case as we start the 2022 season. Right or wrong, the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Kenny Pickett, Pitt Football Alumni Unveil 2021 ACC Championship Banner
PITTSBURGH — Former star Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and other Pitt football alumni unveiled the new 2021 ACC Championship banner at the southeast rotunda at Acrisure Stadium during the Backyard Brawl, Thursday night. Joining Pickett included former Panthers alumni in linebackers John Petrishen and Chase Pine, wide receiver Tre...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from Pitt Locker Room after Backyard Brawl Win over WVU
PITTSBURGH — This is why M.J. Devonshire came back to Pitt. The Aliquippa star scored the game-winning touchdown on an interception return to seal the Panthers’ 38-31 victory in the revival of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Hear from Devonshire, Pitt defensive...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Backyard Brawl Sets Pittsburgh Sports Attendance Record
The Backyard Brawl, featuring Pitt against West Virginia on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, set the record for the most people at a Pittsburgh sporting event with 70,622. The game beat the previous record of 69,983 fans, which occurred at the Pitt-Penn State game in 2016. That game pitted the two in-state rivals against each other for the first time since 2000, leading to that record setting crowd.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hosting TyLaur Johnson, Ladji Dembele on Official Visits for Backyard Brawl
On Thursday, the Pitt hoops program is hosting two 2023 prospects for the football program’s big game against West Virginia. Ladji Dembele and Ty-Laur Johnson, two prospects from New Jersey, are both taking official visits, per Andrew Slater. Johnson is a 6-foot-2 guard who will play his high school...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Encouraging Updates Regarding Deslin Alexandre, Rodney Hammond Jr. Injuries
Deslin Alexandre, a lower-body injury in the second quarter, and Rodney Hammond Jr., a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter, left Thursday night’s game and didn’t return. Alexandre went down when making an attempt to tackle West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels, helped immediately to the locker room. Hammond...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Football Falls To Youngstown State, 31-14
Duquesne was competitive with Youngstown State, but All-American running back Jaleel McLaughlin was too much for the Dukes to handle, and Youngstown State pulled away with a 31-14 victory at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday afternoon. McLaughlin rushed for 203 yards on 20 carries (10.2 average) and three touchdowns. Duquesne quarterback...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The First Backyard Brawl: 1895’s Clash Was the Humble Birth of A Fierce Rivalry
Back in 1895, two college football teams clashed on the infield of a harness racing track in Morgantown, W.Va., before a smattering of curious spectators. What those fans witnessed was the humble birth of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt and West Virginia will renew their rivalry tonight at Acrisure Stadium, the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
What to Expect from WVU’s Roster?
The Backyard Brawl is here. Or, well, it’s just a few hours away. Regardless, one of the very best rivalries in college football has arrived, so what should Pitt expect from West Virginia?. It’s a team coached by fourth-year head coach Neal Brown, an offense led by new offensive...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
M.J. Devonshire Pick-Six Lifts Pitt over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The largest crowd to attend a sporting event in the city of Pittsburgh got to watch No. 17 Pitt defeat West Virginia, 38-31, in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl under the lights at Acrisure Stadium Thursday night. With just over three minutes left in the fourth...
Comments / 0