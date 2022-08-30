Read full article on original website
Four House Of The Dragon Cast Members Are Going To Be Replaced Soon
A time jump coming in an upcoming episode of House of the Dragon is going to result in some young members of the cast being replaced by older actors to age them up in accordance with the storyline. The characters impacted -- that's Rhaenyra Targaryen, Allicent Hightower, Lena Velaryon, and Laenor Velaryon -- were cast as recurring guests, rather than series regulars, so it isn't exactly a surprise, but now that the show is real, and people are getting excited for it, the idea of some of the characters changing between episodes hits a little different.
She-Hulk Pokes Fun at Her Comic-Accurate Origin Story
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, and the episode has definitely given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to talk about. At the center of the live-action series is Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and elements of her unique and storied Marvel Comics canon have been brought to life onscreen. In Episode 3, that included a sly homage to her comic-accurate origin story. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
Superman & Lois Casts The Orville Star as Season 3 Villain
Superman & Lois has reportedly cast The Orville star Chad L. Coleman as a major villain for Season 3 of The CW series. According to The Direct, during the "Arrow Guests: Saving Star City" panel at DragonCon on Saturday, David Ramsey — who plays John Diggle across the network's DC series and has directed episodes of Superman & Lois as well — confirmed that Coleman will be appearing next season as a major villain. Ramsey did not confirm exactly which villain the actor will portray or any specific plot details.
The Walking Dead's Last Premiere Title, Description Revealed
The Commonwealth goes into lockdown when The Walking Dead returns with its final midseason premiere. AMC has revealed the official title and description for the Season 11 Part 3 premiere, picking up where April's "Acts of God" midseason finale left off: with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) gunning for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). After Lance joined forces with Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie, had his troopers ambush Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and rounded up the Oceansiders, the Commonwealth's unhinged Deputy Governor took the communities of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force.
She-Hulk: Who Are The Wrecking Crew?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally come to understand what her cousin Bruce Banner tried to warn her about: being a Hulk puts a target on your back. SPOILERS: As Jen is heading home after a long day, she gets "jumped" by a squad of losers in "W" tee-shirts, carrying some advanced/mystical weaponry. This was the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of The Wrecking Crew, a team of villains that (many? Some? A few?) Marvel fans have been waiting to see onscreen.
Lord of the Rings: Who is The Stranger in Rings of Power?
Spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 follow! Amazon Prime Video has officially debuted the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the series is already getting a warm reception from fans, but also bringing up fresh mysteries for audiences. Perhaps the biggest question mark for viewers after the initial episodes from Amazon is a big one, who the heck is the guy inside the meteorite that fell onto Middle-earth? We've got a pretty solid guess about this mystery man, and how he fits into the larger story, let's dissect it below. You can sign up for an Amazom Prime subscription here.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
James Gunn Praises Tom King and Mitch Gerads DC Series Strange Adventures
James Gunn has been working very hard on projects in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SC Extended Universe. The director has released two DC Comics projects within the last year with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn is also in the middle of post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it seems as if the director has had time to check out some comic books. He took to Twitter to praise the Strange Adventures comic that was created by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. You can check out his tweet below.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
Netflix's The Crown Has Cast Its Prince William and Kate Middleton for Season 6
The long-awaited fifth season of The Crown is finally coming to Netflix in November, and it will feature a new cast taking over the lead roles. Originally, the show was going to end after the fifth season when showrunner Peter Morgan stated that was "the perfect time and place to stop." However, Morgan changed his mind and announced that the show would receive a sixth season. The final season is expected to chronicle the 21st-century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life which is the period of time most viewers will be familiar with. Today, it was announced that the sixth season has cast its Prince William and Kate Middleton.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
Rick and Morty Debuts Season 6 Opening: Watch
Rick and Morty Season 6's opening just got revealed by adult swim. Every season of the beloved show gets a slight tweak to the intro. This one is no different as we see Rick and Summer in flight suits getting attacked by a massive sugar glider. Then things switch up to some sort of Sherlock Holmes parody featuring the titular duo. After that a strange Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade riff with a giant inflatable Rick. (Space Beth is there for that one, which is interesting considering how coy the staff was about her presence last season!). Things get classic Rick and Morty absurd when Morty is transformed into a pad of butter that's being rapidly melted. Part of the fun of these intro sequences is that some of this stuff will happen during the season's run and some of it is just fun gags that seemed like a good idea. It will be interesting to figure out which is which going forward. Check out the brand new opening for yourself down below.
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
