JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
Z-Man Games Reveals Dueling Deck-Building Game Challengers
Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.
Star Wars: Legion Reveals Full Details on The Mandalorian and Grogu Expansion, Available For Pre-Order
Atomic Mass Games made fans of Disney's The Mandalorian extremely happy when they revealed that Din Djarin (Mando) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) would be joining Star Wars: Legion in the near future, and thankfully the new additions are right around the corner. Asmodee has revealed more details on the Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion, including the expansion's release date, which will be October 21st of this year. Now you'll be able to add the delightful duo to all of your upcoming Legion games, and the new expansion will retail for $24.99. The Mando and Grogu expansion is now up for pre-order right here.
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Just Tease One of Her Weirdest Comic Gadgets?
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some wild and Internet-breaking heights. The series has been consistently delighting fans of She-Hulk comics by weaving in a lot of pieces of lore, from beloved supporting characters to specific moments of canon. One standout moment in the episode just might have teased another element too — a very bizarre gadget She-Hulk receives in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
James Gunn Praises Tom King and Mitch Gerads DC Series Strange Adventures
James Gunn has been working very hard on projects in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SC Extended Universe. The director has released two DC Comics projects within the last year with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn is also in the middle of post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it seems as if the director has had time to check out some comic books. He took to Twitter to praise the Strange Adventures comic that was created by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. You can check out his tweet below.
Lord of the Rings: Who is The Stranger in Rings of Power?
Spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 follow! Amazon Prime Video has officially debuted the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the series is already getting a warm reception from fans, but also bringing up fresh mysteries for audiences. Perhaps the biggest question mark for viewers after the initial episodes from Amazon is a big one, who the heck is the guy inside the meteorite that fell onto Middle-earth? We've got a pretty solid guess about this mystery man, and how he fits into the larger story, let's dissect it below. You can sign up for an Amazom Prime subscription here.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
Dragon Ball's Cast Explains Why Gohan's Ties to Piccolo Are More Important Than Ever
Since the fateful day in Dragon Ball Z's history when Goku fell in the fight against his brother Raditz, Piccolo and Gohan have shared a bond that has just grown stronger over time. With Gohan increasing his strength many times over thanks to the Namekian's training, the former Demon King was able to become one of Earth's mightiest heroes thanks to Gohan's influence. Now, the two actors behind the shonen heroes have taken the opportunity to chat about their bond as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero rages in theaters.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Revealed by Ubisoft
Ubisoft officially confirmed the title of its new Assassin's Creed game this week by unveiling Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline game in the acclaimed open-world series. The name of the game was revealed alongside the first official image from Assassin's Creed Mirage which features the familiar Assassin's Creed archetype of a hooded assailant, though as expected based on what we've heard from past leaks, it's all framed in a setting we haven't yet seen the game's visit. Ubisoft also confirmed that more on the game will be shared later this month during the Ubisoft Forward event.
Dungeons & Dragons Removes Controversial Backstory From Spelljammer Race
Wizards of the Coast has quietly excised several paragraphs from Spelljammer: Adventures in Space that provided the Hadozee with a controversial backstory. At some point yesterday, Wizards of the Coast removed two paragraphs from the digital version of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space on D&D Beyond. Additionally, a paragraph describing the Hadozee's "Glide" ability was also changed, removing one of their aerial manuevers. As of press time, Dungeons & Dragons has not formally commented on these changes, nor has the changes been made on third-party websites such as Roll20. ComicBook.com has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for comment.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
Snoop Dogg Shares Love of Dragon Ball Super's Broly
Dragon Ball Super's popularity cannot be denied, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend. The previous film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, took the opportunity to introduce the Legendary Super Saiyan to the official series' canon, giving Broly a unique spin on his origin story. Now, none other than Snoop Dogg has shared a hilarious take on the misunderstood Saiyan who was only taken down thanks to Goku and Vegeta pulling off the fusion dance.
Avengers Campus Shang-Chi Shares Awesome Sign Language Moment
Shang-Chi from Avengers Campus shared an awesome sign language conversation with a guest this week. On TikTok, Slippery.When.Wet posted the video of the Marvel hero sharing a conversation. (Go give her a follow as these videos are great!) He talked about learning other languages because of his father. When she asked the Avenger about which one was his favorite, the Ten Rings user said ASL. (But, not without some help because he was rusty. Practice is important, even for superheroes.) The beginning of their conversation saw him say, "Thank you! It's nice to meet you! Sorry, my dad wants me to learn sign language." It's a sweet moment between one of the newer Marvel heroes, and the park seems to generate a lot of these nice fan interactions these days. Check out the video down below.
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for Hadozee Lore, Issues Errata for Spelljammer Books
The Dungeons & Dragons design studio has formally apologized for the inclusion of offensive material found in the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set. "We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content," a statement released late on Friday read. "We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry." The statement noted that the Hadozee lore was not "properly vetted" before publication and that the design team had initiated a review of the situation. The full statement can be found here. An errata for the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set was formally issues alongside the statement, containing several minor mechanical changes, including one to the Hadozee's Glide ability.
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
New Rick and Morty Season 6 Poster Has Us Worried
Rick and Morty is just a few days away from its return, and season six is shaping up to be one of the franchise's best to date. Of course, the series will continue its updates on Rick Sanchez as he and Morty carry out adventures across time and space. And now, a new poster for season six has surfaced that has fans worried about two of their favorites.
