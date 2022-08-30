HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.

