SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs summer deadline day signings
It’s deadline day! It’s also a relatively quiet one for Tottenham Hotspur, which feels weird but definitely puts me under a little bit less of the cosh today, so that’s nice. Tottenham had a match yesterday — a 1-1 draw at West Ham United that in a vacuum is a good result but feels like a bad one, both because of the way Spurs played and also because they have yet to put in a really convincing match performance yet this season.
SB Nation
Why are Leicester Not Getting Quality Shots?
10 shots for 0.6 xG (and more importantly, 0 actual goals) against Manchester United. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Leicester have taken almost the same number of shots as their opponents (53 to 52) but their xG per shot is 0.07 compared to 0.13. Goes a long way to explaining why the Foxes’ goal difference is -6 after 5 match weeks.
SB Nation
When does the transfer window close - Everton’s key dates, times & upcoming schedule
The Premier League season is well underway and each team will have played five games by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Everton have been very active in this summer, confirming six signings with a seventh close to being sealed, but Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be very aware that there are still some key areas in this side that need to be addressed.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A true test of Arsenal’s mettle commences on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, as an improving Manchester United side welcomes the Gunners to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Leicester City on Thursday evening, while the Gunners...
SB Nation
Klopp On Alexander-Arnold: “We Have To Manage His Game Time”
Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of a number of Liverpool players who struggled at times in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby draw at Goodison Park. The right-back was not at his best in a match that saw him make way for James Milner at the hour mark. Although his performance wasn’t quite...
SB Nation
Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a familiar foe in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Aston Villa. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 3 September 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Simon Hooper.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
SB Nation
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte
Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?
There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Thomas Tuchel has called this match a chance to start the season anew, so let’s see if we can indeed do that and make this a turning point. Of course we cannot erase the previous five games, but it’s a long season ahead with plenty on offer. To...
SB Nation
Official: Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea
Dujon Sterling is heading back out loan, and back to the Championship for the third successive time, joining Stoke City for the rest of the season today. Stoke had recently snapped up Chelsea prospects Edwin Andersson and Luke Bradley-Morgan for their U21 team on free transfers, but Sterling’s obviously heading into the first-team, where he will hope to help them out of midtable and up towards the business end of the table.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2
Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Loyalty in football? The last week at Sunderland shows there is none!”
Football is now all about money. There are problems with the values within the game. And this is sad because football is the most beautiful game. We can play it in the street. We can play it everywhere. Everyone can play it but those values are being lost. We have to bring them back. — Johan Cruyff.
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Ex-Sunderland defender thinks we’ll be ‘better off’ with Mowbray in charge
Former Sunderland defender Alan Stubbs has been speaking to BoyleSports Football regarding Alex Neil’s recent departure, as well as the arrival of Tony Mowbray. Despite the upheaval Neil’s move to Stoke caused, Stubbs believes Sunderland may actually be in a better position now under Mowbray, with the ex-Black Cat hoping the club make a push for the play-offs:
SB Nation
Match Report: Dominant City Share the Spoils with Villa
Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa will count themselves lucky to grab a point from the match against Manchester City at Villa Park. The visitors looked every bit the title favorites, apart from their inability to finish in the final third. City dominated the ball but, to their credit, Villa were able to keep the game in the balance and found an equalizer against the run of play.
SB Nation
How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?
This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
SB Nation
Who is Shamar Nicholson, the striker linked to Everton?
In a summer that has seen Everton linked with seemingly every available striker, both domestically and within Europe, out of left field today comes reported interest in Shamar Nicholson. David Maddock from the Daily Mirror is reporting that the club are in talks with the Spartak Moscow forward, in addition...
