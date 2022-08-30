Read full article on original website
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
Controversial Steam Developer Removed from Store After Latest Outburst
A developer known more for its outbursts on Steam rather than the games it created has been removed from Valve's platform entirely following a transphobic post masquerading as a set of patch notes. Domina, the game most closely associated with developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated, is no longer sold on Steam following a ban which removed the developer from its own forums. The developer's only other game on Steam has been affected by this as well and is no longer sold either.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
Mario Kart Tour Update to Remove Controversial Feature
Mario Kart Tour has announced that it will remove the free-to-play video game's controversial gacha system in an upcoming update later this month. Previously, players could use in-game currency called rubies that could be purchased for actual money as well as earned through play to "fire" pipes that would basically pull a random goodie. That is going away at some point this month with a new shop that players can pick and choose to spend rubies on items within instead.
Star Wars: Legion Reveals Full Details on The Mandalorian and Grogu Expansion, Available For Pre-Order
Atomic Mass Games made fans of Disney's The Mandalorian extremely happy when they revealed that Din Djarin (Mando) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) would be joining Star Wars: Legion in the near future, and thankfully the new additions are right around the corner. Asmodee has revealed more details on the Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion, including the expansion's release date, which will be October 21st of this year. Now you'll be able to add the delightful duo to all of your upcoming Legion games, and the new expansion will retail for $24.99. The Mando and Grogu expansion is now up for pre-order right here.
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
Dungeons & Dragons Removes Controversial Backstory From Spelljammer Race
Wizards of the Coast has quietly excised several paragraphs from Spelljammer: Adventures in Space that provided the Hadozee with a controversial backstory. At some point yesterday, Wizards of the Coast removed two paragraphs from the digital version of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space on D&D Beyond. Additionally, a paragraph describing the Hadozee's "Glide" ability was also changed, removing one of their aerial manuevers. As of press time, Dungeons & Dragons has not formally commented on these changes, nor has the changes been made on third-party websites such as Roll20. ComicBook.com has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for comment.
Snoop Dogg Shares Love of Dragon Ball Super's Broly
Dragon Ball Super's popularity cannot be denied, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend. The previous film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, took the opportunity to introduce the Legendary Super Saiyan to the official series' canon, giving Broly a unique spin on his origin story. Now, none other than Snoop Dogg has shared a hilarious take on the misunderstood Saiyan who was only taken down thanks to Goku and Vegeta pulling off the fusion dance.
The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Suspends User Reviews for Rings of Power
As has happened with other recent streaming releases, Amazon Prime Video's latest series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has found itself the target of review-bombing by some unhappy campers. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Amazon is fighting this by suspending user reviews for the series on the Amazon landing page/Prime Video app, preventing anyone from leaving a rating on it at all. As of this writing, the series has an 84% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a promising number compared to its Audience Score of 38% featuring such choice reviews from trolls like: "an affront to true fans, the person responsible for this disaster should be arrested."
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for Hadozee Lore, Issues Errata for Spelljammer Books
The Dungeons & Dragons design studio has formally apologized for the inclusion of offensive material found in the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set. "We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content," a statement released late on Friday read. "We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry." The statement noted that the Hadozee lore was not "properly vetted" before publication and that the design team had initiated a review of the situation. The full statement can be found here. An errata for the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set was formally issues alongside the statement, containing several minor mechanical changes, including one to the Hadozee's Glide ability.
Call of Duty: Warzone May Lower Loadout Prices
Loadout Drops, the most expensive purchase from Call of Duty: Warzone's Buy Stations, may soon be a bit cheaper. Warzone developer Raven Software teased this week that it's considering the idea with a poll presented to players to see what they thought about the prospective change. Based on that tease and the current sentiment expressed through the poll, it seems like it's a decent possibility prices will be lowered sooner rather than later.
New Rick and Morty Season 6 Poster Has Us Worried
Rick and Morty is just a few days away from its return, and season six is shaping up to be one of the franchise's best to date. Of course, the series will continue its updates on Rick Sanchez as he and Morty carry out adventures across time and space. And now, a new poster for season six has surfaced that has fans worried about two of their favorites.
