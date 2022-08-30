ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia’s Plummeting Auto Industry Is a ‘Choice Between Bad and Terrible’

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6ThS_0hbOXoZk00

The Russian economy is apparently a lot like a duck. It looks tranquil on the surface, with record low unemployment according to Trading Economics , but underneath the surface, it’s paddling for its life. The same goes for the country’s car industry, which hasn’t yet seen widespread layoffs but has yet to bounce back with ongoing furloughs and plummeting production in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a report on the Russian auto industry, Reuters spoke to employees of Russia’s largest domestic carmaker, Avtovaz , which has reportedly not laid off any of the 42,000 staff it had before the invasion. According to a professor from Moscow’s New Economic School, however, that’s because of Russia’s tendency to furlough rather than fire in times of crisis, which hides the scale of the problem. Some 14,000 employees of foreign brands have remained furloughed for months, including many at Avtovaz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aa6DD_0hbOXoZk00
Avtovaz resumed production of the Lada Niva in June. Lada

Since March, almost all 3,200 employees of Avtovaz’s Izhevsk factory have been kept home on reduced pay, with a skeleton crew remaining part-time according to Reuters . Avtovaz has reportedly indicated a commitment to the factory, which it will re-tool to make Lada’s first EV, the E-Largus. Some of the plant’s workers reportedly returned to a full five-day week as of August 29, but many others have reportedly been offered ₽200,000 buyouts instead—under $3,300. That sounds meager, but it’s approximately equivalent to half the annual income of the average Russian according to CEIC . Even so, accepting the buyout was a difficult decision for Alexander Knyazev, formerly of Avtovaz’s stamping shop

“It’s a choice between bad and terrible,” Avtovaz told Reuters . “They don’t need so many technicians anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWoQd_0hbOXoZk00
Avtovaz factory in Togliatti. Lada

The scale of the industry’s downturn is best exemplified by the decline in vehicle production, with foreign expertise withdrawing and crucial parts becoming difficult or impossible to source. Reporting translated data from ASM-Holding , Rus Auto News indicates Russian production plunged over the first half of 2022, with foreign brands accounting for the vast majority of the decline. Passenger car volume, which makes up more than three-quarters of the country’s approximately 357,400-vehicle production, was down 61.8%, to about 279,200 cars. Commercial and industrial vehicles haven’t suffered as badly, in part due to the majority of the market remaining domestic.

Even so, sanctions are taking their toll , as endless furloughs and gradual buyouts prove. Their implications will be felt far and wide, as the Russian auto industry was once one of the country’s largest employers, with 400,000 workers as of 2020 and another 4 million indirect dependents according to Reuters . The dominoes are only beginning to tip, and no amount of leaving out airbags can prevent their fall.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Vehicles#Plummeting Auto Industry#Russian#Trading Economics#Reuters#New Economic School#The Lada Niva#Avtovaz S Izhevsk
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy