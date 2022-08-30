ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RSYn_0hbOXaDa00

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.  The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area.

Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and safety improvements to vital Energy Sector corridors in Glasscock, Reagan and Crockett Counties. Notably, projects are underway to construct a grade separated interchange at the intersection of SH 158 and SH 137 in Glasscock County, along with the full-depth rehabilitation of SH 137 from that location south into Reagan County. In addition, the San Angelo District is advancing the development of Super 2 passing lane projects on US 277, US 83. The US 277 Super 2 projects in Sutton and Edwards County continue the evolution of the Ports-to-Plains corridor.

"The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected," said Governor Abbott. "TxDOT's 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state's infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans' transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come."

“The UTP reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion, and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade,” said TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.  “Additionally, we are making significant progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which improves top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”

“Texas’ rapid growth reinforces the importance of investing in transportation to efficiently move both people and freight across our diverse state," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "TxDOT is working hard to not only build the new roads and transportation capacity Texas needs, but to maintain the more than 80,000 miles of roads and other transportation infrastructure under our care.“

The UTP funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance contracts and project development, such as planning, professional engineering, and right-of-way acquisition for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion statewide.

Many projects in the UTP plan are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list and critical connectivity corridors. The projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other money to the state highway fund. These initiatives have increased the UTP over $50 billion over the 10-year period, with $34.3 billion in projects approved in the 2014 UTP in August 2013. With rural regions of the state supporting the critical energy and agricultural industries, the approved plan includes a historic increase in funding to $14 billion for projects in rural areas.

The $8.5 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to yield an estimated $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 58,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The UTP is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction. Additionally, the UTP identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments. Projects are selected by TxDOT and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels.

Comments / 1

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections Steady in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Friday released the latest information on Covid-19 in Tom Green County and it appears the number of infections and hospitalizations remain steady. Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.27.22-9.2.22. Total cases over last seven days: 370. Saturday: 39 cases/9 hospitalizations. Sunday: 30 cases/10 hospitalizations. Monday:...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
County
Sutton County, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
inforney.com

New $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan launched

(The Center Square) – The state of Texas is advancing an $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The plan is being launched through the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which...
TEXAS STATE
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August

TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
BELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Infrastructure#Traffic Congestion#Economy#Utp#Energy Sector#Ports#Texans#Txdot
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns drivers to avoid low water crossings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has warned drivers to avoid any and all of the low water crossings specifically the avoid 1000 block of Pulliam near the old bobcat stadium at the low water crossing.  The National Weather Service has issued an Emergency Flash Flood Warning for Tom Green County that will be in effect […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy