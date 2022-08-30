ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland.com

Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward holds on for 13-9 win over Cherry Creek

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When a pair of state champions meet, a dogfight typically comes soon after. That’s what happened at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Saturday afternoon when Cherry Creek, a 12-time Colorado state champion who has won each of the last three big-school division state titles, faced defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward, which is also ranked No. 1 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
