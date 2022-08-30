Read full article on original website
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
Statewide Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Sept 2, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday night’s high-school scores from around the state of Ohio, provided by The Associated Press. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Cols. Eastmoor 6. Circleville Logan Elm 35, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 10. Clayton Northmont 31, Hilliard Davidson 0. Cle. Glenville 27, Avon 21. Cle. VASJ 49,...
Week 3 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 3 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 3.
No. 1 St. Edward holds on for 13-9 win over Cherry Creek
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When a pair of state champions meet, a dogfight typically comes soon after. That’s what happened at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Saturday afternoon when Cherry Creek, a 12-time Colorado state champion who has won each of the last three big-school division state titles, faced defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward, which is also ranked No. 1 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
St. Edward takes state champ showdown vs. Cherry Creek: Highlights, by the numbers
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — For all but the final four minutes of St. Edward’s 13-9 win Saturday against three-time defending Colorado state football champion Cherry Creek, the Eagles found themselves in a defensive battle. They trailed 3-0 at halftime and led 7-3 entering the fourth quarter.
Cleveland Heights claws back vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Heights didn’t hold a lead until the final 29 seconds, when Darreon Fair fell into the end zone on a 2-point conversion Saturday night for a 22-21 win against Benedictine. The play capped a final comeback by the Tigers (3-0), who are 12th in...
A-K Valley H.S. football notebook: Apollo-Ridge weathers storm in emotional victory
Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was overcome with emotion, tears flowing down his face, after speaking with his team following a highly emotional 34-19 home victory over Valley on Friday. Injuries to key players and deficits at halftime and in the fourth quarter challenged the Vikings players. But they rallied around...
