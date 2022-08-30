ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say restoration of water pressure continues at a long-troubled water plant, but some in the city are still seeing little or no water flow from their taps. And there’s a new worry: Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the increasing pressure could lead...
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Jackson sees some improvement in its damaged water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Officials in Mississippi’s capital city say water pressure is improving but the city remains under a boil-water notice for safety. Jackson officials say pressure increased overnight to the point that people living close to the plant have “almost normal” pressure. Still, many...
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Governor Reeves addresses the water crisis in Jackson

Governor Tate Reeves addressed the public today as the reliable water service remains days away from the community. An emergency pump was installed and officials are working to restore normal pressure before health inspectors can test what’s coming out of the faucets. The complications have resulted in widespread shortages...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
wxxv25.com

Jackson man pleads guilty to gun possession, manufacturing charges

A Jackson man has pleaded guilty to federal charges including using 3D printers to make automatic machine guns. 41-year-old Kent Edward Newhouse of Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one county of engaging in business as a manufacturer of firearms. U.S....
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Theaters to offer $3 showings all day Saturday

All showings will be just $3 this Saturday at Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and The Grand 18 – D’Iberville!. In honor of “First National Cinema Day,” many theaters are offering their communities this deal. The special covers all movies, including more expensive formats such as IMAX and 3D. Special deals will be available on certain concessions as well.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy