Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say restoration of water pressure continues at a long-troubled water plant, but some in the city are still seeing little or no water flow from their taps. And there’s a new worry: Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the increasing pressure could lead...
wxxv25.com
Jackson sees some improvement in its damaged water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Officials in Mississippi’s capital city say water pressure is improving but the city remains under a boil-water notice for safety. Jackson officials say pressure increased overnight to the point that people living close to the plant have “almost normal” pressure. Still, many...
wxxv25.com
Governor Reeves addresses the water crisis in Jackson
Governor Tate Reeves addressed the public today as the reliable water service remains days away from the community. An emergency pump was installed and officials are working to restore normal pressure before health inspectors can test what’s coming out of the faucets. The complications have resulted in widespread shortages...
wxxv25.com
Lottery Draw September 2nd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Jackson man pleads guilty to gun possession, manufacturing charges
A Jackson man has pleaded guilty to federal charges including using 3D printers to make automatic machine guns. 41-year-old Kent Edward Newhouse of Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one county of engaging in business as a manufacturer of firearms. U.S....
wxxv25.com
High School Football: D’Iberville Warriors vs. Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Last season, D’Iberville was the only team to hand Picayune a loss en route to winning the 5A state championship. The next closest team to knocking off the Maroon Tide was the Laurel Golden Tornadoes in South State, which should make for a really good early season match-up. The...
wxxv25.com
Theaters to offer $3 showings all day Saturday
All showings will be just $3 this Saturday at Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and The Grand 18 – D’Iberville!. In honor of “First National Cinema Day,” many theaters are offering their communities this deal. The special covers all movies, including more expensive formats such as IMAX and 3D. Special deals will be available on certain concessions as well.
Comments / 0