All showings will be just $3 this Saturday at Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and The Grand 18 – D’Iberville!. In honor of “First National Cinema Day,” many theaters are offering their communities this deal. The special covers all movies, including more expensive formats such as IMAX and 3D. Special deals will be available on certain concessions as well.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO