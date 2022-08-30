ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Burn Ban Lifted

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Adair County) At the request of Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, representing each fire department in Adair County, has lifted the open burning ban in Adair County. The burn ban is effective at midnight on August 31. The ban went into effect on August 3.

Western Iowa Today

