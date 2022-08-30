Adair County Burn Ban Lifted

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday brought a discussion some property owners that are concerned about a neighbor abandoning their property. Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen says because Ross is unincorporated, it is the county’s responsibility to see if they can do anything about it. “Concerned about their neighbor that seems to have abandoned their property at least when it comes to upkeep. It’s parked full of junk with downed trees and grass and brush. It’s kind of a safety hazard for someone pulling out of a driveway with the lack of visibility along with just being just an eye sore.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO