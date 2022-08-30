Read full article on original website
Annual Car Show & Cruise Night happening this weekend in Streator
STREATOR – Classic car owners and enthusiasts will be able to celebrate the Labor Day weekend by showing out their hot rods in Streator. Dream Machine Car Club Inc., annual Car Show in Streator takes places Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and their cruise night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. President of Dream Machines Car Club Mike Starjak says car owners can come as early as 9 a.m. to register. Over 70 awards will be presented including best original, best interior, best engine, and best modified. There will be 3 trophies awarded for each of the 23 classes of vehicles. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with a minimum payout of $3,000.
Illinois Valley Commercial Open House accepting properties this week
PERU – The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with cities of Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica, and Oglesby are excited to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday October 15th. Those interested in having a property listed, should visit ivaced.org/CPOH and fill out the online registration form or print the paper form and drop off at the chamber office. The event is open to brokers and for sale by owner properties. The event will begin at LaSalle Peru High School with an information session including presentations from local commercial lenders, NCI Artworks, and municipal leaders. Immediately following the event, individuals interested in seeing specific properties are invited to do walk throughs at one or all of the properties listed in the participating communities.
Pack the Racks for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry at Hyvee
PERU – While folks hit the grocery stores ahead of Labor Day festivities, they can also give back to those less fortunate this Friday at Hyvee in Peru. The Illinois Valley Food Pantry, in partnership with Studstill Media, sponsored by Injury Attorneys, Schweickert, Gannassin, Krzak and Rundio, will be collecting food, personal items, and donations for those in need. Executive Director MaryJo Credi, says it’s times like this when the community is especially needed.
Authorities warn of farm equipment GPS thefts
MORRIS – Farmers are being warned to lock up their storage buildings due to an increase of thefts of GPS units from farm machinery. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple thefts around Grundy County. Agriculture equipment uses GPS systems that are integrated into tractors and combines for steering and mapping fields. If anyone has any information regarding the thefts, they are asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Electronics recycling event coming up in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – An opportunity to dispose of electronics in LaSalle County will be coming up in a couple of weeks. The county Environmental Services department will be holding the event at the LaSalle County Government Center on September 24th. Registration is required in advance, and will only be open to county residents only. There will also be a limit of two televisions per vehicle. To register, visit the Environmental Services page at the website lasallecounty.org.
Conservation police discover numerous wild animals inside DeKalb County home
SANDWICH – An illegal menagerie including 12 raccoons, 7 opossums and more were found in a DeKalb County residence. Conservation Police served a search warrant on Tuesday to a home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Sandwich. Authorities say a 33-year-old woman who lived in the home allegedly had caged snakes in the basement and domestic rabbits in the backyard that had no water available. Also in the home were two squirrels, two turtles, one chipmunk, a skunk and boxes of deceased wildlife parts. No arrests or charges were announced, but the investigation is ongoing.
Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County
YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
Two killed in house explosion in LaSalle County
LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
Mendota man killed in DeKalb County crash
SHABBONA – A Mendota man was killed after a two vehicle collision in DeKalb County on Thursday night. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the intersection of University Road and US Route 30 near Shabbona around 6:15 PM for the crash. Authorities say a southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old William J. Morano collided with the westbound vehicle. The driver of the westbound vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, however, Morano was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Grand Ridge
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department has confirmed that mosquitoes from Grand Ridge tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquitoes were collected on August 31st. Officials say this is the first documented West Nile virus activity in LaSalle County this year. According to Jennifer Osborn, Director of Environmental Health, “This is the time of year we expect to see West Nile virus activity increase. Mosquitoes will remain active until the first hard frost, so it is important that everyone take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry. West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a common house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. People who observe a sick or dying bird should contact the health department which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.
