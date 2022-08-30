ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
Popculture

Wendy's Adding New Item to Breakfast Menu

Wendy's is once again stepping up its game when it comes to the fast food breakfast wars. After adding its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years earlier this year, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is expanding that menu yet again, with new French Toast Sticks reportedly set to roll out as a permanent addition to Wendy's breakfast menu. The news comes amid the return of French Toast Sticks to the Jack in the Box menu this month alongside Spicy Chicken Strips.
Mashed

We Tried Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich. Here's How It Went

Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.
TheStreet

KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals

Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new menu item. It’s ‘bold and bite-sized’

One of the most beloved fast-food chains is getting serious about competing in the breakfast space. Chick-fil-A already offers granola, fruit cups, Egg White Grills and chicken, egg and cheese on a bagel. But a new “bite-sized” menu item is in the works. What is the new menu...
Parade

How to Recreate Taco Bell's Classic Crunchwrap Supreme at Home!

Chances are, you've seen recipes and videos from Delish floating across your Facebook or Instagram feed. The folks behind the food website are known for fun, over-the-top, crowd-pleasing (and camera-ready) fare. Their cookbook, Delish: Eat Like Every Day's the Weekend, gathers more than 275 of their best concoctions, including this...
Popculture

McDonald's Launches New Chicken Sandwich

It may be 2022, but the years-long fast food chicken sandwich wars are far from over. Three years after Popeyes kicked off the battle, McDonald's is making the latest move in the war. Now available at McDonald's locations in Canada is the new McCrispy, an all-new chicken sandwich that ups the ante.
Parade

Parade

