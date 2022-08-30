ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Three organizations receive $550K to combat Roanoke gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, officials announced that Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) were awarded three unique grants — totaling $550,000 — from the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in the Star City.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Farmburguesa

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — “Good Day Virginia” is kicking off its newest segment, Foodie Friday! Each Friday, WFXR News will highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Our first Foodie Friday involves a journey to the Grandin area to take a bite out of some local...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s office and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wfxrtv.com

Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Environmental advocates rally in Roanoke to support greenhouse gas initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, environmental advocates gathered to show support for Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). According to officials, the program requires fossil-fuel-fired electric power plants to pay for each ton of carbon they emit. However, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday fire caused $43K in damages to Roanoke home, contents

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS released new information on Thursday about a house fire along Melrose Avenue last week that caused tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue on Friday, Aug. 26...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Liberty defeats Southern Mississippi in four-overtime showdown

HATTIESBURG, MI (WFXR) – It was a long night for the Liberty University football team over at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Mississippi. It took four overtimes and a defensive stance from the Flames that shut the door on Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. The Flames we able to defeat Southern Mississippi 29-27 in their season opener.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Florida deputy accused of stomping, killing cat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy from Florida was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend’s cat while she was away. The cat later died. According to the Tampa Police Department, Pasco County Deputy Eric Harris got into an argument with his...
TAMPA, FL

