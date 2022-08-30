(WRIC) — As of this week, the last of the beagles from the Envigo medical dog breeding facility in Cumberland County are scheduled to be removed. Around 4,000 beagles have been removed from the facility and they’ve gone to more than 75 shelters and rescues all over the country, including Angels of Assisi and the Lynchburg Humane Society.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO