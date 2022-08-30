Read full article on original website
Last Envigo beagles scheduled to be removed from Virginia facility this week
(WRIC) — As of this week, the last of the beagles from the Envigo medical dog breeding facility in Cumberland County are scheduled to be removed. Around 4,000 beagles have been removed from the facility and they’ve gone to more than 75 shelters and rescues all over the country, including Angels of Assisi and the Lynchburg Humane Society.
Three organizations receive $550K to combat Roanoke gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, officials announced that Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) were awarded three unique grants — totaling $550,000 — from the U.S. Department of Justice aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in the Star City.
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
US Attorney Kavanaugh, law enforcement partners discuss convictions in Lynchburg drug trafficking trial
UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: Local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders held a briefing in Lynchburg on Friday to announce convictions for two defendants in a “large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy” that brought cocaine into central Virginia, according to officials. The guilty verdict was announced after several days in a...
Foodie Friday: Farmburguesa
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — “Good Day Virginia” is kicking off its newest segment, Foodie Friday! Each Friday, WFXR News will highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Our first Foodie Friday involves a journey to the Grandin area to take a bite out of some local...
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s office and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office canine found after escaping kennel
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County authorities are asking community members to keep an eye out for a law enforcement canine who got loose. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says the canine escaped his kennel in the Boxwood Farm area. While the dog is not aggressive, officials...
Environmental advocates rally in Roanoke to support greenhouse gas initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, environmental advocates gathered to show support for Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). According to officials, the program requires fossil-fuel-fired electric power plants to pay for each ton of carbon they emit. However, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said...
Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Salem at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Salem and Franklin County from Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, Va. The Spartans defeated the Eagles, 33-32.
Friday fire caused $43K in damages to Roanoke home, contents
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS released new information on Thursday about a house fire along Melrose Avenue last week that caused tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue on Friday, Aug. 26...
New fiesta for foodies: Roanoke holding first-ever Taco Fest on Sept. 10
Roanoke has long been known for celebrating delicious food through festivals, whether that's strawberries, bacon, or wings. Next weekend, the Star City is hosting a new foodie fiesta: Taco Fest!
Thursday Night Lights: Game official shortage leads to changes in Virginia high school football
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night football is going to be Thursday night football for some games this season. Due to a lack of officials, Virginia’s high school football league is having to get creative to accommodate referees and line judges. “Friday night, a lot of people don’t...
Injured man arrives at hospital after shots fired at Lynchburg apartment complex, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Lynchburg are investigating a Thursday night shooting at Maple Ridge Apartments that took place shortly before a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 about...
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Martinsville at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Martinsville and Glenvar from Highlander Stadium in Roanoke County. Martinsville gets the win over Glenvar, 21-14.
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Albemarle at William Fleming
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights of the Week 2 match-up between Albemarle and William Fleming from Colonel Stadium in Roanoke. The Patriots defeated the Colonels, 33-17.
Liberty defeats Southern Mississippi in four-overtime showdown
HATTIESBURG, MI (WFXR) – It was a long night for the Liberty University football team over at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Mississippi. It took four overtimes and a defensive stance from the Flames that shut the door on Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. The Flames we able to defeat Southern Mississippi 29-27 in their season opener.
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : William Byrd at Hidden Valley
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between William Byrd and Hidden Valley at Bogle Stadium in Roanoke County. The Titans defeated the Terriers, 39-36.
Florida deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy from Florida was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend’s cat while she was away. The cat later died. According to the Tampa Police Department, Pasco County Deputy Eric Harris got into an argument with his...
