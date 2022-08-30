ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Suspect denied bail in Portland domestic murder

By Alex Heiden, Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w14nX_0hbOTvw700

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The suspect in a domestic violence homicide in Portland will remain in jail after being denied bail.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Mohamed Adan is accused of murdering the mother of his children after a group of activists bailed him out.

On Saturday, Adan was arrested after police found a woman dead while investigating an early morning disturbance in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. On Tuesday, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham. Officials determined her cause of death as homicide by strangulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CIWE_0hbOTvw700
On Aug. 27, Mohamed Adan was arrested after police found a woman dead while investigating an early morning disturbance in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. On Tuesday, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham. Officials determined her cause of death as homicide by strangulation. August 30, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

Adan appeared before a judge on Monday and again by phone Tuesday morning. This time he has no bail.

In court Tuesday, Adan said repeatedly that he wanted to speak to his mother as he faced a judge.
Adan was already in jail facing harassment and contempt charges.

According to court documents, “on August 20, 2022 Amanda Trujillo of the Portland Freedom Fund posted bail on the defendant’s behalf.”

22-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in NE Portland

Court documents show Adan has previously faced numerous charges , including assault, DUI and criminal trespassing. He is still facing charges for felon in possession of a firearm, strangulation and harassment.

He had previously been released on bail before this latest arrest.

Court documents added “he violated multiple conditions of his release ultimately resulting in his alleged involvement in the death of the victim of his pending domestic violence cases.”

On Tuesday, KOIN 6 News spoke with the president of the Portland Police Association, who said this is frustrating.

Portland street takeover: Squealing tires, gunshots

“When someone engages in some kind of conduct, they’re alleged to have engaged in some kind of conduct, and the entire system is set up to say this person right now is too dangerous to be in this community, we have to have systems in place to ensure they stay outside of the community until we can process those things,” PPA President Aaron Schmautz said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the district attorney’s office who said in part “our prosecutors aggressively pursued a high bail amount in this case. Mr. Adan’s intent to kill the victim was unambiguous. After the judge set Adan’s bail, the Portland Freedom Fund undermined our efforts and the efforts of the court to save the victim’s life by using their resources to bail him out. When a judge imposes bail, the defendant’s ability to pay is among the factors they consider. The action taken by the Portland Freedom Fund circumvented this, with tragic results.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Portland Freedom Fund said “our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by this tragedy, particularly the children who have effectively lost both parents. It is a profound tragedy when any person is harmed. We know this personally, and we believe that people who have been harmed need and deserve access to community supports, trauma services, and healing.”

The organization added “Portland Freedom Fund seeks to limit the number of persons held pretrial solely for inability to pay the bail as determined by the court. Fulfilling requests for bail assistance are made on an individual basis with a focus on reducing harm. Factors that may influence decisions will vary over time and circumstances, for example, availability of funds and Covid outbreaks in jail.”

12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton

“Factors that may play a part in our decisions include but are not limited to ability to afford bail amount, health factors, pregnancy, impending loss of job, housing or shelter bed, drug/alcohol treatment opportunity, community support, race, gender status, separation of families. We have provided assistance to hundreds of people, mainly in the Portland Metro area, over the last four years following these guidelines,” Portland Freedom Fund said. “A partial list of those with roles in the release or continued incarceration of someone with charges awaiting trial includes police, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, families with money or collateral, PFF and other mutual aid funds.  Among these are those who play an active role in determining who will be eligible to get out on bail and for what dollar amount and/or what other limiting or supervisory conditions.”

“In Mr. Adan’s specific case, the court had deemed him eligible for bail release and he was referred to us as a financial provider for two small children with a letter of community support. Along with support he was receiving from the community, we were in contact with Mr. Adan throughout the time between his release and re-arrest and did not receive any indications for concern,” Portland Freedom Fund said.

However, PPA says releasing people without bail funds often has no review process and impacts public safety.

“When people are released when they shouldn’t be released, they are dangerous to our community, and we saw, literally, a woman killed in Portland because her abuser was released when even the court and DA’s office said he shouldn’t be released. And that’s a tragedy,” Schmautz said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Violent Crime#Powellhurst Gilbert#The Portland Freedom Fund#Ne Portland Court
clayconews.com

SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Police investigating two street racing-related deaths

A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy