Mount Pleasant, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
FLUSHING, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
abc12.com

Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
HARRISON, MI
Morning Sun

Car accident causes one fatality and a damaged garage

A car accident at Broadway and Summerton Road resulted in a vehicle crashing into resident’s garage and the fatality of a car passenger. The incident involved the 19-year-old female driver of a 2011 Black GMC Terrain from Beaverton and the 80-year-old female driver of 2010 White Ford Ecosport from Howard City. An 81-year-old male passenger from Howard City was riding in the Ecosport.
HOWARD CITY, MI
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
Detroit News

Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues. On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets

PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
PINCONNING, MI
WNEM

Police searching for retail fraud suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

