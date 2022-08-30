Read full article on original website
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
abc12.com
Police identify woman killed in Bay County, suspect shot and killed by deputies
Michigan State Police identified the 27-year-old woman killed at Bangor Downs Townhouses near Bay City last week and the suspect shot and killed by responding deputies. Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy. Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence...
wsgw.com
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
abc12.com
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Morning Sun
Car accident causes one fatality and a damaged garage
A car accident at Broadway and Summerton Road resulted in a vehicle crashing into resident’s garage and the fatality of a car passenger. The incident involved the 19-year-old female driver of a 2011 Black GMC Terrain from Beaverton and the 80-year-old female driver of 2010 White Ford Ecosport from Howard City. An 81-year-old male passenger from Howard City was riding in the Ecosport.
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Man napping after drunken driving arrest busted again, officer finds 4 empty vodka bottles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man who was exhausted after spending the night in jail for drunken driving was busted a second time when an officer found him napping in his vehicle in a no parking area, officials said. The man crashed into bushes when he attempted to...
81-Year-Old Driver Dies After Mt. Pleasant Two-Car Crash
An 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant Friday night, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Road and Summerton Road. They say an 80-year-old woman ran through a stop at Broadway Road, causing the car...
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Detroit News
Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody
A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues. On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the...
abc12.com
Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
Person of interest questioned in fatal St. Clair County hit-and-run
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities in St. Clair County are questioning a person of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, to report that he had hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road in Port Huron Township.
abc12.com
Juvenile in custody in connection with homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner. The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street. Police have not confirmed...
Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets
PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
WNEM
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
