FOXBusiness
Pink diamond expected to fetch more than $21M at auction: ‘Exceptionally rare’
A pink diamond that is believed to be one of the purest in the world could sell for more than $21 million at auction next month. The "Williamson Pink Star" diamond is 11.15 carats, cushion-cut and has "internally flawless clarity," according to the Sotheby’s website. The diamond’s name is...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America tests no-down-payment mortgages for Black, Latino homebuyers
Bank of America is launching a trial program offering mortgages for first-time homeowners that do not require down payments, closing costs or minimum credit scores, the bank announced this week. The program – called the Community Affordable Loan Solution – will be available to people in certain predominantly Black and...
FOXBusiness
Amazon releases new seller storage service, Amazon Warehousing & Distribution
Amazon.com Inc introduced a new service on Wednesday to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues, the company said in a blog post. In 2023, sellers will be able to use the new service called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) to send their...
FOXBusiness
Artemis launch scrubbed again after another leak issue
The launch of the NASA Artemis I rocket was scrubbed for a second time on Saturday after another fuel leak. Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown at 11:17 a.m. EDT after three to four hours of effort. The team then started to work to de-tank the rocket.
FOXBusiness
Steve Harvey-backed company adds jobs in tech world
On the heels of the U.S. economy adding a robust 315,000 jobs in August, Web3 gaming platform Gamestar+ is contributing to the growth of the labor market in its own way. The Steve Harvey-backed company that will soon be bringing family game night favorites such as "Family Feud" and ‘Scene It?’ to the blockchain announced on Friday that it would create numerous game development jobs in the U.S. as part of a strategic investment in Mighty Kingdom, one of the world’s largest mobile game developers.
FOXBusiness
Twitter starts testing long-awaited edit button
Twitter is starting to test its highly anticipated edit button, the social media giant announced on Thursday. "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay," the company tweeted. The feature is currently being tested internally and will be...
FOXBusiness
Entirely robot-run, Mezli launches its first ‘fully autonomous’ restaurant in California
After two years in the making, a group of Stanford graduates is opening their first restaurant location where robots are serving up fresh meals for a low price. "We started thinking through this in 2020, so almost two years ago now, when we realized we didn't really have any great, affordable, healthy food options on or around campus," Mezli co-founder and CEO Alex Kolchinski said in an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday.
FOXBusiness
UPPAbaby recalls over 14,000 strollers after child loses a finger
One of the most popular infant stroller companies recalled over 14,000 strollers after a child's finger was amputated by the product. "The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," wrote the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in a statement on Thursday. Only one incident of a child injury has been reported at this time, according to NBC News.
FOXBusiness
Snapchat makes 'deep' staffing cut to ‘weather’ the economic storm: Tech analyst
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, tech analyst Pete Pachal discussed social media platform Snapchat's controversial decision to slash 20% of it's staff in preparation to launch it's ad-supported subscription tier. PETE PACHAL: Well with staff, I mean, it's funny, whenever I talk about Snap, I always have...
FOXBusiness
DOT launches dashboard for travelers impacted by flight disruptions ahead of Labor Day
The federal Department of Transportation (DOT) launched an online dashboard ahead of Labor Day weekend to help air travelers affected by flight disruptions. The airline customer service dashboard provides information about what services ten major U.S. airlines have committed to providing in case of cancellations or delays within the airlines' control. It went live Thursday and can be found on the DOT's website.
FOXBusiness
FTC wants more information on Amazon's One Medical purchase
The first Amazon deal made under new CEO Andy Jassy is getting Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. In question is Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical. The investigation could delay the completion of the deal. A request for additional information was received by both One...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
FOXBusiness
Amazon loses attempt to scrap historic union win
The Amazon Labor Union picked up a win on Thursday when a hearing officer for a federal labor board blocked the ecommerce giant's attempt to overturn a historic union win. The win is a relief for the grassroots group of former and current workers who claimed an unexpected victory involving a Staten Island, New York, warehouse.
