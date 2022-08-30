ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Public Backlash In The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: I Swear I'm Not a Snob!

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 5 days ago
Susan Hilbert
4d ago

I am sure it must be a tedious life for this family ....Oh s u re money flows but once it begins to slow up they must go crazy...always afraid of losing it.NEVER HAVING ENOUGH! These people are so caught up with their looks cause they have to look young for the cameras and the public that they actually end up looking PLASTIC and to me unattractive.Money is nice to have ....but they sure worry about losing it a n d losing their looks.

Theresa Koch
4d ago

Kim, I truly hope you read this advice freely given without charge! Everything on the outside, superficial things, such as trying to fix and change your looks by cosmetic surgery, the need to having more money to feel good, shinny pretty items doesn't make you who you are. It's an inside job. It's truly about who you are on the inside of your soul, how you treat people when no ones looking. The outside means absolutely NOTHING, if you don't got the inside in check. It's about humility, truth, service, living as a good example for women. Ask yourself this question: When was the last time you stopped and did not think about yourself to reach out in your community to be of service for a cause you believe in that could use someone like yourself to truly make a difference. You commit to a cause, and you'll see how it will make a difference in your life for the good. Trust what I'm saying..

bostonbabe
4d ago

This is literally all the kardashian/Jenner’s have to offer, an unreliable “reality” show that’s all they do, pretty much. Talentless they bring or offer nothing good to this world, can they just disappear already! Like who honestly watches this show and can tolerate and relate to them, Kendal or whoever can’t even cut a cucumber like how ridiculous are these people?

