Camden commissioners to meet today, Tuesday

The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in the Community Room of the Camden Public Library today at 6 p.m. The board will discuss a request for qualifications for the county administration complex and a potential lobbyist contract.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.

The Camden Board of Education will meet for a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.