Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Texas DPS identifies Chillicothe ISD student killed in crash
CHILLICOTHE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Chillicothe ISD student-athlete was killed and another student is in critical condition after a car crash, according to Chillicothe ISD Superintendent Tony Martinez. Texas DPS identified 16-year-old Lexi Jo Flynn as the person who died in the crash. Flynn’s younger sister was reportedly the other...
newschannel6now.com
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrests of three women suspected of being involved in a “major theft ring.”. Sheriff’s deputies received information on Wednesday, Aug. 31 about a vehicle that had been involved in several thefts in Vernon. A deputy reportedly stopped the vehicle at the intersection of US 287 and SH 25.
newschannel6now.com
Meals on Wheels expands in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community and Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday at THE Kitchen for a ribbon cutting, symbolizing the expansion of the Meals on Wheels program. People across Wichita County will now be helped as well as people in city limits. As a part of...
Comments / 0