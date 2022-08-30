WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrests of three women suspected of being involved in a “major theft ring.”. Sheriff’s deputies received information on Wednesday, Aug. 31 about a vehicle that had been involved in several thefts in Vernon. A deputy reportedly stopped the vehicle at the intersection of US 287 and SH 25.

VERNON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO