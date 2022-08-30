ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'

Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
MOVIES
EW.com

Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm

Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to his comments about Aquaman being 'clown work' with more clownery

Allow Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to clarify his remarks about Aquaman being the work of clowns with… some clownery. The Emmy-winning actor — known for his roles in film (The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of Chicago 7) and TV (Watchmen, The Get Down) — recently discussed his preparation process for blockbuster films versus more dramatic fare, comparing his role as David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman to "clown work."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
EW.com

Armie Hammer's aunt describes pattern of bad behavior: 'He was the next in line for the throne'

Kendall Roy has got nothing on Casey Hammer. The estranged aunt of embattled actor Armie Hammer reveals dark family secrets in House of Hammer, Discovery+'s three-part docuseries that explores the lineage of abusive and violent men in the Hammer family. Director Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs' series begins with the sexual assault and cannibalism allegations against her nephew, but evolves into a tale of privilege, wealth, and violence that traces back to Armand Hammer, Armie's late great grandfather and billionaire oil tycoon with deep pockets but deeper ties to powerful people and places, including the White House and Buckingham Palace.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

RuPaul extends Emmys streak as most-winning Black artist in history with Outstanding Host award

It's definitely not chocolate — in fact, it's better than Bosco's golden bar — at the Creative Arts Emmys for Mama RuPaul. For the seventh consecutive year, the RuPaul's Drag Race icon has won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, beating out other stars who lead the casts for Nailed It!, Making It, Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and Top Chef.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Succession star Jeremy Strong calls controversial New Yorker profile 'a betrayal'

Jeremy Strong has broken his silence over his much-talked-about profile for The New Yorker in which his intense approach to method acting was chronicled. The lengthy 2021 piece on the Succession star, written by Michael Schulman, led many of his high-profile Hollywood collaborators to come to Strong's defense. Now the Emmy winner has addressed the story in a new Vanity Fair interview, justifying his passionate work ethic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Michael Wincott
Person
Keke Palmer
EW.com

How Rick and Morty season 6 will balance canonical lore and one-off adventures

Over its first five seasons, Rick and Morty has built up a fascinating mythology for itself — but only rarely does the popular animated sci-fi comedy clue viewers in to the secrets of its canon. Most Rick and Morty episodes are standalone adventures featuring characters or settings that rarely reappear. But every five or six episodes, viewers get treated to a deeper dive into bigger threats, the backstory of super-scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland), and other bits of canonical lore.
TV SERIES
EW.com

She-Hulk finally explains why Wong was fighting Abomination in Shang-Chi

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Why was Wong (Benedict Wong) fighting Abomination (Tim Roth) in a seemingly throwaway scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? That's a small, yet persistent question that's been plaguing Marvel fans for a year now, when in the 2021 film, the Sorcerer Supreme beat Emil Blonsky's superpowered alter ego in an underground cage match — especially since the two amicably shook hands before Wong sent Abomination back to his cell through a portal. The answer finally came in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 — and it has a shockingly simple explanation.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly brings Mon Mothma into the spotlight: 'We really get to develop her as a character'

There are only four female speaking roles in the original Star Wars trilogy. From A New Hope to Return of the Jedi, only four women ever speak on screen: One is Princess Leia. Two is Aunt Beru, who bites it in the first act of the first film. Three is an unnamed Rebel stationed on Hoth. And the fourth and final woman is Mon Mothma, the regal Rebel leader who pops up in Return of the Jedi. She doesn't get much screen time, just there to deliver a quick briefing before the Battle of Endor. But she leaves a solemn impression, gravely reminding her Rebel cohorts that many Bothans died to bring them this information.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Movies Recentmovies#Film Star#The New York Times
EW.com

Emily Deschanel and Devil in Ohio boss talk the show's satanic cult, family drama — and their college reunion

Life has a funny way of coming full circle, at least if you're Devil in Ohio showrunner Daria Polatin and star Emily Deschanel. The two attended the Boston University College of Fine Arts together, where they studied theater. They kept in touch a little bit after school, but then lost contact over the years. However, they kept tabs on each other's work from afar — Deschanel says she bought Polatin's book, on which the Netflix series is based — and when she was cast in its adaptation, it was one big reunion for the two.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Tom Hopper's real wife plays his obnoxious fiancée in Love in the Villa

Every rom-com needs its villain — and often, it's the significant other who is so obviously wrong for them compared to the hero or heroine they just met. In the case of Love in the Villa, which hit Netflix on Thursday, that arrives in the form of Cassie (Laura Hopper), the status obsessed fiancée of Brit, Charlie (Tom Hopper). Despite a growing connection with Julia (Kat Graham), who accidentally double-booked a vacation in an Italian villa he is already staying in, Charlie has obligations elsewhere.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Make your way to Middle-earth for the Rings of Power debut

On today's What to Watch, Rick and Morty finally answers some big questions in its season 6 premiere. Netflix is turning the search for love into a family challenge with their new reality series, Dated & Related. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off the weekend by bringing audiences back to Middle-earth with a new fantasy series all about the Second Age described in J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role

Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy