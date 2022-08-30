Read full article on original website
Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'
Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm
Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to his comments about Aquaman being 'clown work' with more clownery
Allow Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to clarify his remarks about Aquaman being the work of clowns with… some clownery. The Emmy-winning actor — known for his roles in film (The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of Chicago 7) and TV (Watchmen, The Get Down) — recently discussed his preparation process for blockbuster films versus more dramatic fare, comparing his role as David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman to "clown work."
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial writer already wrote a sequel with a 'different approach'
Are you ready for more dazzling images on a huge silver screen? Sound that you can feel? Heartbreak (somehow) feeling good in a place like this? Well, you're in luck: The screenwriter behind Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres commercial has penned a sequel. After EW confirmed in August that the...
Armie Hammer's aunt describes pattern of bad behavior: 'He was the next in line for the throne'
Kendall Roy has got nothing on Casey Hammer. The estranged aunt of embattled actor Armie Hammer reveals dark family secrets in House of Hammer, Discovery+'s three-part docuseries that explores the lineage of abusive and violent men in the Hammer family. Director Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs' series begins with the sexual assault and cannibalism allegations against her nephew, but evolves into a tale of privilege, wealth, and violence that traces back to Armand Hammer, Armie's late great grandfather and billionaire oil tycoon with deep pockets but deeper ties to powerful people and places, including the White House and Buckingham Palace.
RuPaul extends Emmys streak as most-winning Black artist in history with Outstanding Host award
It's definitely not chocolate — in fact, it's better than Bosco's golden bar — at the Creative Arts Emmys for Mama RuPaul. For the seventh consecutive year, the RuPaul's Drag Race icon has won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, beating out other stars who lead the casts for Nailed It!, Making It, Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and Top Chef.
Succession star Jeremy Strong calls controversial New Yorker profile 'a betrayal'
Jeremy Strong has broken his silence over his much-talked-about profile for The New Yorker in which his intense approach to method acting was chronicled. The lengthy 2021 piece on the Succession star, written by Michael Schulman, led many of his high-profile Hollywood collaborators to come to Strong's defense. Now the Emmy winner has addressed the story in a new Vanity Fair interview, justifying his passionate work ethic.
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck quoted his own movie during wedding speech: 'This is heaven'
Ben Affleck took a page out of his own book during his wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez shared intimate details and photos from their Georgia nuptials on Sept. 20, including that Affleck quoted one of his own movies during his reception speech. "'This...
How Rick and Morty season 6 will balance canonical lore and one-off adventures
Over its first five seasons, Rick and Morty has built up a fascinating mythology for itself — but only rarely does the popular animated sci-fi comedy clue viewers in to the secrets of its canon. Most Rick and Morty episodes are standalone adventures featuring characters or settings that rarely reappear. But every five or six episodes, viewers get treated to a deeper dive into bigger threats, the backstory of super-scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland), and other bits of canonical lore.
She-Hulk finally explains why Wong was fighting Abomination in Shang-Chi
Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Why was Wong (Benedict Wong) fighting Abomination (Tim Roth) in a seemingly throwaway scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? That's a small, yet persistent question that's been plaguing Marvel fans for a year now, when in the 2021 film, the Sorcerer Supreme beat Emil Blonsky's superpowered alter ego in an underground cage match — especially since the two amicably shook hands before Wong sent Abomination back to his cell through a portal. The answer finally came in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 — and it has a shockingly simple explanation.
Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly brings Mon Mothma into the spotlight: 'We really get to develop her as a character'
There are only four female speaking roles in the original Star Wars trilogy. From A New Hope to Return of the Jedi, only four women ever speak on screen: One is Princess Leia. Two is Aunt Beru, who bites it in the first act of the first film. Three is an unnamed Rebel stationed on Hoth. And the fourth and final woman is Mon Mothma, the regal Rebel leader who pops up in Return of the Jedi. She doesn't get much screen time, just there to deliver a quick briefing before the Battle of Endor. But she leaves a solemn impression, gravely reminding her Rebel cohorts that many Bothans died to bring them this information.
Amber Midthunder talks Reservation Dogs and her 'really special' experience
You might not believe it after watching Amber Midthunder in the latest episode of Reservation Dogs, but she has never done a comedic role. She may have recently impaled a Predator in Hulu's summer hit Prey but she's ready to do it all. "I love that I've gotten to experience...
Lea Michele admits to 'blind spots' when addressing toxic work allegations ahead of Funny Girl
Former Glee star Lea Michele again addressed allegations that she has created toxic work environments in the past as she prepares to star in Broadway's Funny Girl. While she wouldn't get into the specifics of the allegations made against her, she told The New York Times in a new in-depth profile that her work ethic has posed some problems.
Emily Deschanel and Devil in Ohio boss talk the show's satanic cult, family drama — and their college reunion
Life has a funny way of coming full circle, at least if you're Devil in Ohio showrunner Daria Polatin and star Emily Deschanel. The two attended the Boston University College of Fine Arts together, where they studied theater. They kept in touch a little bit after school, but then lost contact over the years. However, they kept tabs on each other's work from afar — Deschanel says she bought Polatin's book, on which the Netflix series is based — and when she was cast in its adaptation, it was one big reunion for the two.
Tom Hopper's real wife plays his obnoxious fiancée in Love in the Villa
Every rom-com needs its villain — and often, it's the significant other who is so obviously wrong for them compared to the hero or heroine they just met. In the case of Love in the Villa, which hit Netflix on Thursday, that arrives in the form of Cassie (Laura Hopper), the status obsessed fiancée of Brit, Charlie (Tom Hopper). Despite a growing connection with Julia (Kat Graham), who accidentally double-booked a vacation in an Italian villa he is already staying in, Charlie has obligations elsewhere.
What to Watch podcast: Make your way to Middle-earth for the Rings of Power debut
On today's What to Watch, Rick and Morty finally answers some big questions in its season 6 premiere. Netflix is turning the search for love into a family challenge with their new reality series, Dated & Related. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off the weekend by bringing audiences back to Middle-earth with a new fantasy series all about the Second Age described in J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.
Stacey Dash breaks down in emotional video about sobriety after learning DMX died 1 year ago
Stacey Dash has opened up about her own sobriety journey in a new video in which she breaks down after finding out that rap legend DMX suffered a cocaine-induced heart attack in April 2021. In an emotional clip she shared Wednesday on TikTok, the the 55-year-old Clueless and Renaissance Man...
The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role
Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
