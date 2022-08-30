ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It’s time for WA income tax advocates to play fair. Want the tax?Amend the constitution

I recently had the opportunity to review all 50 state constitutions and confirmed an important fact for the current capital gains income tax litigation in Washington. Although most state constitutions mention how real, personal, tangible or intangible property should be taxed, the vast majority don’t define those terms. Of those that define property, Washington’s constitution has the broadest definition. This is why our state supreme court has repeatedly ruled that in order to impose a graduated income tax, the constitution must be amended (something voters have overwhelmingly rejected six times).
Dayton holds off Robert Morris 22-20, Chamberlin wins 100th

Luke Brenner and Dante Casciola scored touchdowns a couple minutes apart in the third quarter to lift Dayton to a 22-20 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in a season-opening game for both teams, giving lifetime Flyer Rich Chamberlin his 100th career victory. Brenner, a slotback, scored on a 63-yard...
Parents with children in foster care will no longer have to pay child support, says DCYF

Parents will no longer have to pay child support if their child is put into foster care, the Washington state Department of Children, Youth & Families announced Thursday. The change to the “outdated and harmful practice” went into effect Sept. 1, according to a press release sent out by the agency. DCYF noted that Washington is one of the first states in the country to end the practice.
