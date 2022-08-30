Read full article on original website
Northern lights may dazzle parts of Washington this Labor Day weekend. What to know
Parts of Washington may catch a glimpse of the northern lights this Labor Day weekend — that is if cloud cover and smoke from fires don’t ruin the view, Seattle’s National Weather Service meteorologist Mary Butwin told McClatchy News. The aurora borealis may be active in parts...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 1, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
It’s time for WA income tax advocates to play fair. Want the tax?Amend the constitution
I recently had the opportunity to review all 50 state constitutions and confirmed an important fact for the current capital gains income tax litigation in Washington. Although most state constitutions mention how real, personal, tangible or intangible property should be taxed, the vast majority don’t define those terms. Of those that define property, Washington’s constitution has the broadest definition. This is why our state supreme court has repeatedly ruled that in order to impose a graduated income tax, the constitution must be amended (something voters have overwhelmingly rejected six times).
Ominous smoke cloud settles over Tri-Cities. Where is it coming from?
The high temperature on Friday could break a record.
Update | I-84 in Oregon reopens after wind-blown fire that forced a shutdown for hours
Eastbound traffic was stopped near Pendleton.
Look again, Tri-Cities. This sign is closer to home than you think
They’re celebrating opening their outdoor music area with a concert next week.
Dayton holds off Robert Morris 22-20, Chamberlin wins 100th
Luke Brenner and Dante Casciola scored touchdowns a couple minutes apart in the third quarter to lift Dayton to a 22-20 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in a season-opening game for both teams, giving lifetime Flyer Rich Chamberlin his 100th career victory. Brenner, a slotback, scored on a 63-yard...
The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco
A new truck stop and travel center also has opened.
Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
Parents with children in foster care will no longer have to pay child support, says DCYF
Parents will no longer have to pay child support if their child is put into foster care, the Washington state Department of Children, Youth & Families announced Thursday. The change to the “outdated and harmful practice” went into effect Sept. 1, according to a press release sent out by the agency. DCYF noted that Washington is one of the first states in the country to end the practice.
Tri-Cities has lost another champion. Who speaks for us now?
Tri-Cities movers and shakers aren’t as easy to name these days. | Opinion
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over
He was presiding over criminal cases on his first day back.
