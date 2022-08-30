ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

momcollective.com

Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham

One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 best things we ate in Birmingham in August

Ready to find some of the best things to eat in Birmingham? You’re in luck, because the Bham Now team is constantly eating our way through the city. Here are seven of our favorite dishes this month. Warning: don’t read while hungry!. 1. Fowl Mouth from Waldo’s Chicken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham

Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses

It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How to live like a Gilmore Girl in Birmingham

It will be a little longer before the leaves turn into hues of red and orange, but ’tis the season to watch “Gilmore Girls.” Birmingham, we may not have a Northeastern fall like Stars Hollow. However, we can still do all of Lorelai and Rory’s favorite activities right here in The Magic City—here’s how.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

Inside Birmingham’s Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum and Park

Birmingham’s Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum and Park isn’t just meant to show off a large collection of motorcycles and cars — it’s meant to show off Birmingham, too. The facility is the brainchild of George Barber, a former chairman of Barber Dairies and a longtime motorcycle...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details

Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lodging

Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer Conversion Opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer, located in metropolitan Alabama. Formerly a Red Roof Inn, the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer is a 66-room hotel located off of I-20 with access to I-459. The hotel has interior corridors and offers free in-room WiFi, an expanded cable package, a business center, coin laundry, a snack center, and free coffee in the lobby. All guestrooms are non-smoking and the hotel is pet-friendly.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool

Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
WARRIOR, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: CamTon Transport founder Shari Seawright

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — CamTon Transport was established in 2019 as a non-emergency medical transportation provider in Birmingham, Alabama serving people who are 50 years old and older with transportation barriers. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to CamTon's founder, Shari Seawright.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

