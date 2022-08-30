Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Bham Now
7 best things we ate in Birmingham in August
Ready to find some of the best things to eat in Birmingham? You’re in luck, because the Bham Now team is constantly eating our way through the city. Here are seven of our favorite dishes this month. Warning: don’t read while hungry!. 1. Fowl Mouth from Waldo’s Chicken...
birminghamtimes.com
K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham
Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses
It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
Bham Now
SanPeggio’s Pizza opening in former McFly’s space + 2 more NEW locations
We told you that one of our favorite local pizza joints, SanPeggio’s, is expanding to THREE more locations across Birmingham. Want to know where? Keep reading to see where the new spots will be and when you expect them to open. SanPeggio’s coming soon to Five Points. The...
Bham Now
How to live like a Gilmore Girl in Birmingham
It will be a little longer before the leaves turn into hues of red and orange, but ’tis the season to watch “Gilmore Girls.” Birmingham, we may not have a Northeastern fall like Stars Hollow. However, we can still do all of Lorelai and Rory’s favorite activities right here in The Magic City—here’s how.
thisisalabama.org
Inside Birmingham’s Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum and Park
Birmingham’s Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum and Park isn’t just meant to show off a large collection of motorcycles and cars — it’s meant to show off Birmingham, too. The facility is the brainchild of George Barber, a former chairman of Barber Dairies and a longtime motorcycle...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: find out what’s happening in and around Birmingham this Labor Day Weekend
Happy LONG weekend, Birmingham! We’ve made it—it’s officially Friday and we have a three day weekend ahead. For those staying in The Magic City this weekend, here are the fun events you don’t want to miss. Delicious cocktails, live music and more. Spend your Saturday night...
birminghamtimes.com
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?
To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
Bham Now
37 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Sept. 2-4
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 37 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Anita Woods at 205-541-6333 or...
styleblueprint.com
A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details
Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned wellness businesses that will have you feeling refreshed and renewed
There’s been a lot of talk about personal wellness lately and how to holistically treat common issues. The real questions is: where do you even start? Luckily, The Magic City is full of Black-owned wellness businesses that believe in self-advancement and the art of treating yourself in both mind and body. Here are a few of our favorites.
Lodging
Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer Conversion Opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer, located in metropolitan Alabama. Formerly a Red Roof Inn, the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer is a 66-room hotel located off of I-20 with access to I-459. The hotel has interior corridors and offers free in-room WiFi, an expanded cable package, a business center, coin laundry, a snack center, and free coffee in the lobby. All guestrooms are non-smoking and the hotel is pet-friendly.
franchising.com
Celebrate National Gyro Day with Free Gyros from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
Mediterranean café offering ticket for a free gyro to guests who purchase a gyro on Sept. 1. September 01, 2022 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - There is no better place to celebrate National Gyro Day than at Taziki’s Mediterranean Café!. Why is that? Because Taziki’s is...
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
violetskyadventures.com
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
thebamabuzz.com
Cahaba River named one of the best rivers in America for tubing + drinking
Grab that float—the Cahaba River has been named one of the best rivers in America for tubing and drinking by Thrillist. And it was just in time for those last-minute Labor Day Weekend plans, too. Read on for why it’s making a splash. What makes the Cahaba River...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: CamTon Transport founder Shari Seawright
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — CamTon Transport was established in 2019 as a non-emergency medical transportation provider in Birmingham, Alabama serving people who are 50 years old and older with transportation barriers. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to CamTon's founder, Shari Seawright.
