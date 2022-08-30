Read full article on original website
Safeway victim remembered by Bend community: 'I'm not surprised that he stood up and tried to take on the gunman'
BEND, Ore. — Donald Surrett Jr., 66, was one of the two victims who died Sunday evening in the shooting at a Safeway in Bend. Bend police say he attempted to disarm the shooter and likely prevented further violence. "I'm not surprised that he stood up and tried to...
Bend Safeway shooter obtained firearms legally, police say
BEND, Ore. — The gunman in Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend apparently fired more than 100 shots over the course of the attack, and had legally purchased all three of his firearms, according to a Tuesday news release from Bend police that includes additional details about the incident.
3 dead following shooting at Safeway store in Bend
BEND, Ore. — Bend police held a news conference early Monday afternoon to provide an update on the Sunday evening shooting at a Bend shopping center that left three people dead including the alleged gunman. In an initial press briefing late Sunday night, police said a man carrying an...
