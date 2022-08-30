ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Safeway shooter obtained firearms legally, police say

BEND, Ore. — The gunman in Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend apparently fired more than 100 shots over the course of the attack, and had legally purchased all three of his firearms, according to a Tuesday news release from Bend police that includes additional details about the incident.
3 dead following shooting at Safeway store in Bend

BEND, Ore. — Bend police held a news conference early Monday afternoon to provide an update on the Sunday evening shooting at a Bend shopping center that left three people dead including the alleged gunman. In an initial press briefing late Sunday night, police said a man carrying an...
