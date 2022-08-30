ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 3

Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’

Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor

DENVER — Denver City Councilwoman Deborah "Debbie" Ortega is running for mayor. She announced filing her candidacy for the 2023 election in a statement Friday, which read:. “Today, I am proudly filing my candidacy to be Mayor for the people of Denver. For over 40 years, I have been...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Adams County picks executive director for new health department

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County is just months away from launching a brand new, first-time county health department. On Thursday, the department picked its new leader. The Adams County Board of Health appointed Dr. Kelly Weidenbach as executive director of the new Adams County Health Department, which takes over services from Tri-County Health Department on Jan. 1, 2023.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead after a crash in Adams County on Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was called out to a crash involving a 2012 Toyota Highlander near east 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road in Adams County. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Rights#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics Courts#The U S Constitution#Supreme Court
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Judge grants immunity to officers who killed, wounded vehicle occupants in car chase

A late-night vehicle pursuit through Littleton, Englewood and Denver that left a driver partially paralyzed and a passenger dead has now culminated in a federal judge's decision to grant immunity to the police officers involved. There was no caselaw, Rodriguez concluded, labeling the officers' use of force unconstitutional "in the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver woman killed in fall at Capitol Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver woman has died after falling nearly 1,000 feet while climbing Capitol Peak Saturday. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a release that dispatchers received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who reported that he had seen a woman fall 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin. The witness said the woman, who was climbing alone, fell after the rock she was trying to grab onto gave way.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

Defense: Forced medication likely won't help accused gunman

DENVER — Forcibly administering anti-psychotic medication to a man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others in a 2015 attack on a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic probably will not make him well enough to stand trial and could also harm his health, a defense expert said Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man shot by Fort Collins officer expected to survive

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after he was shot by an officer in Fort Collins on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers with Fort Collins Police responded there around noon for a report of disturbance at an apartment.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Without providing a reason, Douglas County attorney resigns after 22 years

Douglas County’s longterm attorney alerted the commissioners he will be resigning from his position effective Oct. 3. Lance Ingalls, who has been in the role since 2000, announced his decision about two weeks after writing a memo that Commissioner Lora Thomas may have committed crimes when she shared a confidential county document with the media.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy