Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Split appeals court rules Aurora police needed to give Miranda warning to road rage suspect
Colorado's second-highest court has reversed a man's assault convictions in Arapahoe County because police failed to provide a Miranda warning at the point when their interrogation effectively placed the defendant in custody. A panel of the Court of Appeals decided, by 2-1, that while Aurora police did not need to...
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’
Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor
DENVER — Denver City Councilwoman Deborah "Debbie" Ortega is running for mayor. She announced filing her candidacy for the 2023 election in a statement Friday, which read:. “Today, I am proudly filing my candidacy to be Mayor for the people of Denver. For over 40 years, I have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams County picks executive director for new health department
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County is just months away from launching a brand new, first-time county health department. On Thursday, the department picked its new leader. The Adams County Board of Health appointed Dr. Kelly Weidenbach as executive director of the new Adams County Health Department, which takes over services from Tri-County Health Department on Jan. 1, 2023.
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead after a crash in Adams County on Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was called out to a crash involving a 2012 Toyota Highlander near east 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road in Adams County. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to officers who killed, wounded vehicle occupants in car chase
A late-night vehicle pursuit through Littleton, Englewood and Denver that left a driver partially paralyzed and a passenger dead has now culminated in a federal judge's decision to grant immunity to the police officers involved. There was no caselaw, Rodriguez concluded, labeling the officers' use of force unconstitutional "in the...
Boulder high school evacuated as officers make arrests at nearby apartment
BOULDER, Colo. — New Vista High School in Boulder was evacuated Thursday afternoon while police executed a warrant that resulted in the arrests of two people at an apartment near the campus. The Boulder Valley School District said the Boulder Police Department alerted them that officers would be executing...
Denver woman killed in fall at Capitol Peak
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver woman has died after falling nearly 1,000 feet while climbing Capitol Peak Saturday. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a release that dispatchers received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who reported that he had seen a woman fall 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin. The witness said the woman, who was climbing alone, fell after the rock she was trying to grab onto gave way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Defense: Forced medication likely won't help accused gunman
DENVER — Forcibly administering anti-psychotic medication to a man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others in a 2015 attack on a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic probably will not make him well enough to stand trial and could also harm his health, a defense expert said Wednesday.
Man shot by Fort Collins officer expected to survive
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after he was shot by an officer in Fort Collins on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers with Fort Collins Police responded there around noon for a report of disturbance at an apartment.
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help
A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.
16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed ahead of arraignments of the officers, paramedics involved in his violent arrest
New information from the grand jury investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain prompted the Adams County coroner to amend the official autopsy report, potentially giving prosecutors a stronger case to charge the three police officers and two paramedics involved in his violent arrest with manslaughter. In 2019, a...
highlandsranchherald.net
Without providing a reason, Douglas County attorney resigns after 22 years
Douglas County’s longterm attorney alerted the commissioners he will be resigning from his position effective Oct. 3. Lance Ingalls, who has been in the role since 2000, announced his decision about two weeks after writing a memo that Commissioner Lora Thomas may have committed crimes when she shared a confidential county document with the media.
Authorities investigate car theft, crash, barricaded person in Weld County
A person has barricaded themselves from authorities following a crash with a train in Weld County, according to Colorado State Patrol.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 3