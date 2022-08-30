PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver woman has died after falling nearly 1,000 feet while climbing Capitol Peak Saturday. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a release that dispatchers received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who reported that he had seen a woman fall 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin. The witness said the woman, who was climbing alone, fell after the rock she was trying to grab onto gave way.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO