'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
Heather Rae El Moussa is bumping along in style. The Selling Sunset star, 34 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.are toasting to two decades of love and marriage!. The couple coordinated tribute posts on social media Thursday — both shared a romantic photos from their 2002 nuptials as well as more recent photos. In the vintage-looking image from their wedding shows Prinze...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
Anne Heche's Son Homer Files Papers to Assume Control of Her Estate as It's Revealed Actress Had No Will
Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, filed paperwork to confirm he and brother Atlas, 13, will be the legal heirs to the actress's estate weeks after she was involved in an unexpected and fatal car crash Anne Heche's older son has filed for control of her estate. Homer Laffoon, 20, filed paperwork asking that he be awarded control of Heche's assets in light of the fact his mother had not written a will before her death at age 53 earlier this month. The paperwork, obtained by PEOPLE, mentions both Homer and Heche's other son, Atlas...
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party
Wednesday was date night for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!. The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate fellow actor Aaron Paul's birthday at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California, sporting casual-chic attire. Plemons, 34, wore a green ringer T-shirt and blue jeans with black sneakers, while Dunst, 40, paired a...
T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'
T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested. Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life is Great'
Jason Oppenheim is head over heels for girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Oppenheim, 45, opened up about his new relationship with the Paris-based model, 25, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I knew how much I liked her pretty quickly," he reveals. The Selling Sunset star has been in a relationship with...
Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet
Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations. With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge has since received her first Emmy Award nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus If it weren't for a key piece of advice from Jennifer Coolidge's friend, the actress likely would've missed out on one of the greatest opportunities of her career. Long before Coolidge had earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, she was on...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack and Baby Girl Isabella: 'Summer of Love'
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving fans a rare look at her summer with her little ones. Earlier this week, the model shared two new posts on Instagram each featuring small glimpses at her two kids, daughter Isabella James, 7 months, and son Jack Oscar, 5, who she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.
Seal and Daughter Leni, 18, Smile Together in Sweet Photo at US Open in New York City
Seal and Leni Klum are getting in some quality time together in New York City. The father-daughter duo attended the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, posing together in equally trendy outfits for a sweet photo. Leni kept it simple in an oversized black t-shirt and loose jeans with sneakers, while Seal wore a bucket hat, gray tee, white jeans and yellow sneakers.
Stormi Webster Helps 'Make Mommy Laugh' at Kylie Jenner's Promo Shoot for 'The Kardashians'
Kylie Jenner is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a recent promo photoshoot for The Kardashians, with some special appearances by daughter Stormi. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on TikTok from the day on set, showcasing her different looks as she recorded footage for new ads promoting the reality series.
James Brolin, 82, Shares His Secret to Staying Youthful: Working Out in the Water — with Weights
James Brolin is in great shape at 82 years old — and he credits weighted water workouts, thanks to surfer Laird Hamilton. "I'm at a [dinner] party at a friend of mine's, and one night Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reese [were] there," Brolin shares exclusively with PEOPLE over lunch near his Malibu home.
