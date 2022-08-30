ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Scheana Shay
People

Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Vanderpump Rules#Scheananigans#The Schwartz Sandy
People

Anne Heche's Son Homer Files Papers to Assume Control of Her Estate as It's Revealed Actress Had No Will

Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, filed paperwork to confirm he and brother Atlas, 13, will be the legal heirs to the actress's estate weeks after she was involved in an unexpected and fatal car crash Anne Heche's older son has filed for control of her estate.  Homer Laffoon, 20, filed paperwork asking that he be awarded control of Heche's assets in light of the fact his mother had not written a will before her death at age 53 earlier this month.  The paperwork, obtained by PEOPLE, mentions both Homer and Heche's other son, Atlas...
CELEBRITIES
People

T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'

T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested. Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet

Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations.  With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge has since received her first Emmy Award nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus If it weren't for a key piece of advice from Jennifer Coolidge's friend, the actress likely would've missed out on one of the greatest opportunities of her career. Long before Coolidge had earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, she was on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy