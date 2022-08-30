Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center
Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball’s Recruiting Class Ranks Following JP Estrella Commitment
Four-star center JP Estrella became the third member of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class Friday, committing to the Vols over Iowa and Syracuse. “They’ve been there pretty much from day one,” Estrella said during his announcement. “They were my third offer. They’ve just been there for me throughout this whole thing. I talk to them, their staff, almost daily. Facetime calls, calls, texts. They do the same thing to my parents. They text them every day and call them every day. The relationship I’ve built with them is just something you couldn’t even ask for.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Coaches Hit the Recruiting Trail Following Win Over Ball State
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially off to the races after starting the season with a victory over Ball State on Thursday night. And with a long weekend ahead, the Tennessee coaching staff isn’t slowing down. According to head coach Josh Heupel during his post-game press conference, the Tennessee coaching...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Defeated Ball State
The Vols are officially 1-0 to start the 2022 season and the second year under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff at Tennessee. Under the lights on a Thursday night, Tennessee defeated Ball State by a score of 59-10. The Vols began the game firing on all cylinders with Tamarion McDonald intercepting Ball State quarterback John Paddock on the first play of the game, which led to a Jalin Hyatt touchdown reception on the first offensive play of the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Quick Work Of Ball State To Open Season
Josh Heupel couldn’t have drawn up a better start to his second season in Knoxville than what occurred inside Neyland Stadium Thursday night. Aaron Beasley blew up a Ball State trick play to start the game, hitting Cardinals’ quarterback John Paddock as his pass sailed into the arms of Tamarion McDonald. Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt a play later and the junior receiver broke a tackle to score from 23 yards out.
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Out Classes Ball State In Blowout Win
Tennessee opened Josh Heupel’s second season in drama free fashion, dominating Ball State, 59-10. The Vols got off to as good as a start as possible and coasted past the mid-tier MAC foe in front of 92,236 inside the newly renovated Neyland Stadium. Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s...
rockytopinsider.com
How Tennessee’s Newcomers Performed In 2022 Season Opener
At long last, Tennessee returned to the field Thursday night. The Vols dominated Ball State, 59-10, jumping out to a 17-0 first quarter lead and coasting to the season opening victory. Josh Heupel and his staff played an abundance of back ups early in the win as the Vols showed...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Ball State At Tennessee
Tennessee opened up its 2022 season with a 59-10 victory over Ball State. Each week, we’ll share how the Vols graded out according to Pro Football Focus grades. Here’s how PFF works, the company grades each player on every play from a scale of negative two to two in 0.5 increments. Here’s how the company defines the benefits of their grading system.
RELATED PEOPLE
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Five Vols Unavailable For Season Opener
Five Vols are unavailable for Thursday night’s season opener against Ball State. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell, tight end Miles Campbell, receiver Chas Nimrod and defensive back’s Dee Williams and De’Shawn Rucker are not dressed out and won’t be available for the game. Mitchell is the biggest loss...
rockytopinsider.com
Breaking Down Tennessee’s Win Over Ball State | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back once again as Ric Butler and Ryan Schumpert are recording from the press box in Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s 59-10 win over Ball State on Thursday in Knoxville. After the conclusion of the game and the press conferences, the guys...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Tennessee’s Win Over Ball State
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially 1-0 to start the 2022 college football season. Tennessee took down Ball State by a score of 59-10 in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night behind the arm of Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker. The super senior Tennessee quarterback was tremendous in the Vols’ season opener on Thursday, throwing for 22 yards on 18-of-25 passing. Hooker also added in two passing touchdowns with no interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Defeats Ball State – Instant Reaction
Tennessee is officially 1-0 on the season after defeating Ball State by a score of 59-10 on Thursday in Neyland Stadium. The Vols moved their opener to Thursday for a bigger spotlight, and Tennessee showed out under that spotlight. From eye-popping new stadium enhancements to nearly a 60-point score while playing both starters and backups, Tennessee provided their fans with an exciting night to kick off the season.
Comments / 0