Grand Rapids, MI

94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Labor Day parade, celebration planned in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – West Michigan workers will be celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Muskegon, one of very few communities in Michigan that are holding one this year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Western Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown. The parade...
MUSKEGON, MI
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Greek snack maker picks Michigan over Chicago for $42 million headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS — A Greek snack company is establishing its U.S. headquarters in West Michigan in a move that will create 185 new jobs. Unismack SA announced Thursday it will invest $41.75 million over five years to establish a factory, headquarters and "innovation center" for its subsidiary SnackCraft at the old Kerry Foods facility, located at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
100.5 The River

Safety Alert: 4 Ways To Keep Your Purse From Being Stolen In Public

If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

