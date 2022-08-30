Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Goobers’ loyal and hungry customers turn out for decades-old bakery’s final week
NORTON SHORES, MI – For nearly a decade, Goobers Bakery owner Kevin Simons has been able to witness the joy and smiles his delicious donuts have created. A donut, as simple as it is, can make a big impact on someone, Simons told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle this week. “I’ve heard...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Labor Day parade, celebration planned in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – West Michigan workers will be celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Muskegon, one of very few communities in Michigan that are holding one this year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Western Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown. The parade...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Do You Remember the Schnitzelbank Restaurant? It Was a Great Place!
Ah, the great restaurants of Grand Rapids past. So many are gone now, but not the memories. One of my most favorite memories is that of the Schnitzelbank. What a classic place!. Sitting on the corner of Jefferson Street and Wealthy for so many years, it was the oldest restaurant...
Warning signs, rescue ring installed at Lake Michigan beach amid rash of drownings
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Rip current warning signs and a rescue ring have been installed at a popular West Michigan beach amid a rash of drownings this year in Lake Michigan. The signs and life preserver were installed Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Laketown Beach, located at 6710 142nd Ave. in Laketown Township. The beach is located south of Holland.
Deep Roots Produce opens corn maze for third year
CALEDONIA, MI - Deep Roots Produce opened their 10 acre corn maze on Saturday, Sept. 3. The location, 8570 84th St. SE, features three separate trails varying in difficulty as well as a mini golf course.
Crain's Detroit Business
Greek snack maker picks Michigan over Chicago for $42 million headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS — A Greek snack company is establishing its U.S. headquarters in West Michigan in a move that will create 185 new jobs. Unismack SA announced Thursday it will invest $41.75 million over five years to establish a factory, headquarters and "innovation center" for its subsidiary SnackCraft at the old Kerry Foods facility, located at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
Novelist Nora Roberts’ large donation part of $250K for library defunded in LGBTQ book controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A fundraiser for an embattled West Michigan library that was defunded amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials has met its goal thanks in part to a substantial donation from bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts. The GoFundMe campaign for Patmos Library in Jamestown Township has met...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rico’s Deli has delicious sandwiches that ‘won’t break your pocketbook’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Rico’s Deli in Walker, customers can find oven-baked subs, grilled panini sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and more. Owner Rico Neslon says he prides himself on using fresh ingredients at an affordable price. “You can come in and get something that’s fresh, made with...
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Section of Getty Street in Muskegon to close after Labor Day
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1-mile stretch of Getty Street in Muskegon will be closed for nearly a week for repairs. Getty between Apple and Laketon avenues will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a notice from the city of Muskegon. The closure is needed to repair a water leak, according to the notice.
Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
See 32 photos as Byron Center plays Grandville in high school football
GRANDVILLE, MI - Week two of high school football is in full swing with Grandville and Byron Center facing off at Grandville High School. Grandville started the game with a 79-yard kick off return touchdown during the first 10 seconds, and went on to top Byron Center, 45-27.
Safety Alert: 4 Ways To Keep Your Purse From Being Stolen In Public
If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
