KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Crash on Nob Hill involves 4 cars, leaves 1 tipped over

YAKIMA-- Fire officials responded to a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that left one vehicle on its side. Officials say there were a total of 5 patients with mostly minor injuries. One patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Sunnyside woman dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle

YAKIMA-- Washington State Patrol confirms a woman has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle on I-82 this weekend. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo was a 33 year-old from Sunnyside. WSP responded to the incident at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say there were drugs and alcohol involved and the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Fare-free transit for 18 and younger starts Oct. 1

YAKIMA—Starting Saturday, October 1, those 18 and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free, the City of Yakima says. After a vote at Yakima City Council last month and a grant from the state of Washington, the city says they are able to offer the fare-free service. The services...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Woman dies after exiting moving vehicle

GRANDVIEW – The Washington State Patrol reports a woman from Sunnyside died Saturday from injuries she sustained after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion on westbound Interstate 82 at milepost 72, one mile west of Grandview. Carina Rodriguez Elizonda, 33, died after being transported to Harborview Medical...
GRANDVIEW, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIMA TV

Warrant issued for suspect in local hit-and-run case

A warrant has been put out for the arrest of 42-year-old man, Juan Carlos Vargas, for his involvement in a local hit-and-run case that killed bicyclist, Wendy Lyn Baker, Yakima County Sheriff's office confirms. On June 12 of this year, 66-year-old, Wendy Baker, was hit and found dead near the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum

KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death

YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
ELLENSBURG, WA

