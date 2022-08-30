Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.

According to investigators, Matteo Barattieri, 57, was killed after being hit by a car. He was found lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2009-2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to roadway evidence.

A witness told police they saw a white Nissan Altima leaving the area at that time. Police consider whomever was in that car to be witnesses to the incident.

Police urge anyone with information to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or (615) 742-7463.

Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

