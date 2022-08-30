ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

newyorkupstate.com

New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid

Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
Solvay, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)

Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022

The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

NY Cannabis Insider to host half-day conference in Syracuse on September 23

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. The upcoming industry half-day conference, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Rail Line. Tickets provide attendees with complimentary professional headshots, full access to several panel conversations, coffee, appetizers, and an abundance of networking time to connect with other cannabis industry professionals. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
GEDDES, NY
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements

Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State

Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
ANIMALS

