Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
newyorkupstate.com
Day 12 at the NY State Fair: Today’s menu combines the best from two stands to create glorious surf & turf (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Too often at the New York State Fair we roam from stand to stand, picking a sandwich from here, a snack from there, and a drink from over there, there and there. By the end of the day, we’re stuffed, but we’re often not satisfied. It’s...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid
Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
newyorkupstate.com
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
BU wins $64 million competition
Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
newyorkupstate.com
Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022
The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
newyorkupstate.com
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider to host half-day conference in Syracuse on September 23
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. The upcoming industry half-day conference, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Rail Line. Tickets provide attendees with complimentary professional headshots, full access to several panel conversations, coffee, appetizers, and an abundance of networking time to connect with other cannabis industry professionals. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.
newyorkupstate.com
Taxpayers spent $63 million for the NY State Fair Expo Center. Are we getting our money’s worth?
While dozens of other kids scampered around the play area behind him, 9-year-old Colin Johnston took a look at the big airplane with no windows sitting in the middle of the New York State Fair’s sprawling Expo Center. “How does the pilot see?” the boy asked the uniformed officer...
localsyr.com
How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
