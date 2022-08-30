Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar
The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Live Hydration Spa now open in River Oaks district
The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800 Kirby Drive, Ste, A-100, Houston. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa Kirby) The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800...
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
Gatsby Hospitality Group eyes late September for opening of new seafood place on Waugh Drive
Baked oysters will be among the offerings when Gatsby's Fine Seafood opens in September. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Following their conversion of Daisy Buchanan Lounge into an expansion of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse in late 2021, officials with Gatsby Hospitality Group are now announcing plans for a new upscale seafood concept, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, slated to open in late September.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A Baseball Facility On +7 Acres In Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±7-acre tract of land in Tomball, TX, at the corner of Rudolph Rd. and E. Hufsmith Rd. to Equalizer USA Inc., owned by Adam Vetter and Joseph Vetter, for an undisclosed price. Currently being used as a baseball training complex, the special-use property includes indoor training facilities, along with two baseball fields and associated practice facilities.
Fashion clothing brand Cotton On Body coming soon to First Colony Mall
Cotton On Body sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear. (Courtesy Pexels) Fashion clothing and stationery brand Cotton On Body will open a location at First Colony Mall at 16535 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land next year, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Australian-born clothing store sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear, with locations around Houston and worldwide, according to its website. Construction on a $205,795 2,606-square-foot renovation project at the future storefront is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and end in January, according to the permit.
PMT YAS! Studio transitioning to new location in Friendswood
PMT YAS! Studio in September is relocating to its new location at 415 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. (Courtesy PMT YAS! Studio) PMT YAS! Studio in September is relocating to its new location at 415 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. The youth theater company is moving across Clear Creek from its previous location at 3800 FM 528, Friendswood.
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023
Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road
Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September
Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
Local Office Bellaire holds grand opening
Local Office, a shared work space rental business officially opened its Bellaire location at 4909 Bissonnet St. on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Local Office). Local Office Bellaire held its grand opening Aug. 23 at 4909 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. The shared office and work space building rents space for private offices, meeting rooms and a podcast studio. Local Office has a second location at 2617 BIssonnet St., Houston, near West University. 713-337-0909. www.localoffice.com.
Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market
The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
Tim Hortons holds soft opening for first Texas location in Katy, sets grand opening date
Tim Hortons held a soft opening at a new Katy location, the first Tim Hortons in Texas. (Courtesy Tim Hortons) Coffee and bakery restaurant Tim Hortons held a soft opening at the first Texas location in Katy, restaurant officials announced Aug. 31. Located at 21811 Clay Road, Katy, Tim Hortons...
Yes! Resale shop gives back to private school in Tomball
Owner Brandon Langer (far left) opened the nonprofit thrift store in August 2021, which supports Crossbar Academy in Tomball financially. He is pictured alongside his staff at the Tomball store. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Brandon Langer started nonprofit thrift store Yes! Resale on Aug. 15, 2021, to support the...
Second location of Orleans Seafood Kitchen now open in Fulshear
The menu includes seafood gumbo, etoufee, po'boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when in season. (Courtesy Becca Wright/Orleans Seafood Kitchen) Orleans Seafood Kitchen opened its second location Aug. 25 at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear. The Cajun restaurant is owned and operated by Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla, who opened the first location in Katy in 2008.
Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379
Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
Pearland to begin work on police training center in September
Construction is anticipated to begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in mid-September. (Rendering courtesy city of Pearland) Construction is anticipated to begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in mid-September. The center will be located at the old Fire Station No. 4 building at 2555 Cullen Blvd., Pearland.
