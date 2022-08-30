Cotton On Body sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear. (Courtesy Pexels) Fashion clothing and stationery brand Cotton On Body will open a location at First Colony Mall at 16535 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land next year, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Australian-born clothing store sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear, with locations around Houston and worldwide, according to its website. Construction on a $205,795 2,606-square-foot renovation project at the future storefront is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and end in January, according to the permit.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO