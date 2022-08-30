ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar

The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood

Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gatsby Hospitality Group eyes late September for opening of new seafood place on Waugh Drive

Baked oysters will be among the offerings when Gatsby's Fine Seafood opens in September. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Following their conversion of Daisy Buchanan Lounge into an expansion of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse in late 2021, officials with Gatsby Hospitality Group are now announcing plans for a new upscale seafood concept, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, slated to open in late September.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A Baseball Facility On +7 Acres In Tomball

TOMBALL, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±7-acre tract of land in Tomball, TX, at the corner of Rudolph Rd. and E. Hufsmith Rd. to Equalizer USA Inc., owned by Adam Vetter and Joseph Vetter, for an undisclosed price. Currently being used as a baseball training complex, the special-use property includes indoor training facilities, along with two baseball fields and associated practice facilities.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fashion clothing brand Cotton On Body coming soon to First Colony Mall

Cotton On Body sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear. (Courtesy Pexels) Fashion clothing and stationery brand Cotton On Body will open a location at First Colony Mall at 16535 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land next year, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Australian-born clothing store sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear, with locations around Houston and worldwide, according to its website. Construction on a $205,795 2,606-square-foot renovation project at the future storefront is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and end in January, according to the permit.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023

Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road

Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September

Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local Office Bellaire holds grand opening

Local Office, a shared work space rental business officially opened its Bellaire location at 4909 Bissonnet St. on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Local Office). Local Office Bellaire held its grand opening Aug. 23 at 4909 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. The shared office and work space building rents space for private offices, meeting rooms and a podcast studio. Local Office has a second location at 2617 BIssonnet St., Houston, near West University. 713-337-0909. www.localoffice.com.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Yes! Resale shop gives back to private school in Tomball

Owner Brandon Langer (far left) opened the nonprofit thrift store in August 2021, which supports Crossbar Academy in Tomball financially. He is pictured alongside his staff at the Tomball store. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Brandon Langer started nonprofit thrift store Yes! Resale on Aug. 15, 2021, to support the...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Second location of Orleans Seafood Kitchen now open in Fulshear

The menu includes seafood gumbo, etoufee, po'boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when in season. (Courtesy Becca Wright/Orleans Seafood Kitchen) Orleans Seafood Kitchen opened its second location Aug. 25 at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear. The Cajun restaurant is owned and operated by Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla, who opened the first location in Katy in 2008.
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379

Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
