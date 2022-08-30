ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History with WellChild Includes a Visit While Secretly Expecting Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to a cherished charity next week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to Europe next week, where they're set to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Prince Harry, 37, has been a patron of the organization that works to support seriously ill children and their families since 2007, and Meghan, 41, joined him at the annual awards in 2018 and 2019.
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia Made Him a 'Better Man' in Sweet Tribute as She Turns 5

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams hope to grow their family as the tennis pro "evolves" away from her historic career Alexis Ohanian is reflecting on his little girl growing up. The Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with daughter Olympia, along with some other recent shots on Instagram Friday, as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born five years ago. "🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration

The couple celebrated their nuptials last month alongside 135 friends and family in Georgia Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared in Thursday's edition of Lopez's On The JLo newsletter, Boldt can be seen with her arm around her older son (she also is mother to Affleck's brother Casey Affleck) as the Oscar-winning...
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears Shirt with Their Daughter Olympia's Face to US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center. While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket. The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating...
Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet

Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations.  With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
Prince Albert Returns to the Monaco Picnic with Princess Charlene and Twins Following Hiatus

It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge has since received her first Emmy Award nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus If it weren't for a key piece of advice from Jennifer Coolidge's friend, the actress likely would've missed out on one of the greatest opportunities of her career. Long before Coolidge had earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, she was on...
​​Who Is Jennifer Lawrence's Husband? All About Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were first spotted together in 2018. They tied the knot the following year and welcomed their first child in 2022 Jennifer Lawrence wasn't thinking about marriage when she met Cooke Maroney — but he changed everything for her. In early 2018, the couple were introduced by a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,' " Lawrence later explained on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast. "I just met Cooke...
CELEBRITIES

