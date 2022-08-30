Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to a cherished charity next week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to Europe next week, where they're set to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Prince Harry, 37, has been a patron of the organization that works to support seriously ill children and their families since 2007, and Meghan, 41, joined him at the annual awards in 2018 and 2019.
Mariah Carey has completely embraced her "diva" status — and is passing the compliment onto Meghan Markle. In a tweet promoting their chat on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, the star singer made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the multiple meanings — some good, some bad — of the word.
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams hope to grow their family as the tennis pro "evolves" away from her historic career Alexis Ohanian is reflecting on his little girl growing up. The Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with daughter Olympia, along with some other recent shots on Instagram Friday, as he reflected on everything she's changed since she was born five years ago. "🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama...
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year. Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late...
The couple celebrated their nuptials last month alongside 135 friends and family in Georgia Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared in Thursday's edition of Lopez's On The JLo newsletter, Boldt can be seen with her arm around her older son (she also is mother to Affleck's brother Casey Affleck) as the Oscar-winning...
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's only child, daughter Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday Alexis Ohanian is keeping daughter Olympia front and center. While cheering on wife Serena Williams at the US Open on Friday, the Reddit co-founder wore a shirt with the pair's 5-year-old daughter's face on it. Ohanian, 39, accessorized the tee with a black jacket. The image of Olympia that was featured on the shirt was a picture of her from earlier in the week, when she showed her support for her mom as she began participating...
Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations. With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
Along with the titles of Duchess of Cambridge, future Queen Consort, and mom of three, Kate Middleton has been crowned a worldwide style icon, too. Her elegant, timeless looks endlessly inspire us, and right now, two of her go-to brands are on sale. When she's not attending galas in gorgeous...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of She-Hulk. The not-so-secret Megan Thee Stallion cameo on this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sent social media into a tizzy — and that was even before the last-minute twerking!. News had already leaked that the Grammy-winning rapper would...
It is hard to imagine a less formal royal occasion than U Cavagnëtu — and if you are having problems with the pronunciation, just call it what many do: the Monaco Picnic. Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.
Seal and Leni Klum are getting in some quality time together in New York City. The father-daughter duo attended the U.S. Open on Wednesday night, posing together in equally trendy outfits for a sweet photo. Leni kept it simple in an oversized black t-shirt and loose jeans with sneakers, while Seal wore a bucket hat, gray tee, white jeans and yellow sneakers.
Jennifer Coolidge has since received her first Emmy Award nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus If it weren't for a key piece of advice from Jennifer Coolidge's friend, the actress likely would've missed out on one of the greatest opportunities of her career. Long before Coolidge had earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, she was on...
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were first spotted together in 2018. They tied the knot the following year and welcomed their first child in 2022 Jennifer Lawrence wasn't thinking about marriage when she met Cooke Maroney — but he changed everything for her. In early 2018, the couple were introduced by a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,' " Lawrence later explained on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast. "I just met Cooke...
