Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
20th National Buffalo Wing Festival underway this weekend
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's one of those festivals in Buffalo celebrating one of our region's tastiest delicacies. "We love wings," Christy Falter said. "I've always loved wings since I was a kid," Stefan Correa added. And if anyone knows about wings, it's these two. They both have been...
Outer Harbor cancels Jimmie Allen concert
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night was supposed to be a chance for Western New Yorkers to see country artist Jimmie Allen. The show is now canceled and a Facebook post says everyone will be refunded. "We had a lot of marketing and advertising, but ultimately we weren't happy with...
Buffalo Zoo granted continuing accreditation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo has have been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo said Thursday on its Facebook page that "being accredited by the AZA offers assurance that guests are visiting and supporting a facility that provides excellent care for animals, a great experience for the guest, and a better future for all living things."
Restaurants, entertainment district gear up for Bills opener in L.A.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Bills fans having to wait only a week to see Josh Allen and the rest of the roster hit the field, restaurants and the entertainment district in Buffalo are getting ready for big turnouts. Several clubs and restaurants on Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo are...
No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce Club Pizza said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Avenue in...
Highmark Stadium prepares for National Buffalo Wing Festival
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Highmark Stadium is getting ready to host its first big event of September. The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival is back at the stadium for the second year in a row, this Saturday and Sunday. You can buy food there with tickets, starting at...
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
Next step taken in hoped restoration of Buffalo Central Terminal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation has taken its latest step in trying to get the near century-old landmark restored and redeveloped. It involved letting those who have the interest and the means to take on such a job come inside and take a look for themselves.
City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
Trocaire College launches new health career exploration program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College hopes to funnel new workers into the health care field through their new "Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn" program. The 10-week, online program starts on September 26. Preference will be given to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the South Buffalo and Lovejoy areas (14220 and 14210 zip codes), but remaining spots will be open to people from across the City of Buffalo.
Success+Me program highlighting skills for success with Buffalo youth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next month a unique program called Success+Me is coming to Buffalo. The event highlights successful skills for young people and will call on the public to be the judge. Two local men came up with the platform to help young people learn how to better themselves....
2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Oscar's, DBGB's to bring new life to closed downtown restaurants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo will get a taste of Hollywood as a longtime restaurateur combines his two passions. JJ “Duke” Alfieri is opening Oscar’s Hollywood Arts Café at 31 Johnson Park, where he and his father ran the 31 Club, an upscale Italian restaurant, until pandemic woes and staffing shortages forced a shutdown.
Buffalo project attempts to upgrade school zone safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools reopening in the City of Buffalo next Tuesday city leaders are pressing their contractor to complete a school zone safety project for every school in the city. This comes in the wake of that major problem for the City Hall attempt to enforce speed...
Kids receive free haircuts before going back to school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Color Helping All, also known as MOCHA, gave out free haircuts to kids Thursday afternoon at the Engine 23 firehouse on Bailey Avenue. There was also a book bag giveaway, food and music. "A haircut gives you confidence, helps you look good on your...
Special canoes make maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some special canoes were launched Wednesday for their maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. A few of those canoes were actually built by kids between the ages of 8 and 13. Those kids took part in the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya summer program day camp.
Every Erie County classroom is getting a new air purifier
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — When kids head back to school this year, every one of them in Erie County will be going to a classroom with an air purifier made by a company right here in Buffalo. "Of course, we hope COVID numbers go down, but the air purifiers...
Zeldin campaigns on bail reform debate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bail reform continues to be a big topic on the campaign trail in the race for Governor. Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate made stops in Buffalo on Thursday, and also in Rochester, trying to draw attention to the issue as they call for cashless bail reform.
