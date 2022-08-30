ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Outer Harbor cancels Jimmie Allen concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night was supposed to be a chance for Western New Yorkers to see country artist Jimmie Allen. The show is now canceled and a Facebook post says everyone will be refunded. "We had a lot of marketing and advertising, but ultimately we weren't happy with...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo granted continuing accreditation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo has have been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo said Thursday on its Facebook page that "being accredited by the AZA offers assurance that guests are visiting and supporting a facility that provides excellent care for animals, a great experience for the guest, and a better future for all living things."
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce Club Pizza said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Avenue in...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
BUFFALO, NY
Cyprien
2 On Your Side

City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Trocaire College launches new health career exploration program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College hopes to funnel new workers into the health care field through their new "Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn" program. The 10-week, online program starts on September 26. Preference will be given to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the South Buffalo and Lovejoy areas (14220 and 14210 zip codes), but remaining spots will be open to people from across the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Oscar's, DBGB's to bring new life to closed downtown restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo will get a taste of Hollywood as a longtime restaurateur combines his two passions. JJ “Duke” Alfieri is opening Oscar’s Hollywood Arts Café at 31 Johnson Park, where he and his father ran the 31 Club, an upscale Italian restaurant, until pandemic woes and staffing shortages forced a shutdown.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Zeldin campaigns on bail reform debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bail reform continues to be a big topic on the campaign trail in the race for Governor. Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate made stops in Buffalo on Thursday, and also in Rochester, trying to draw attention to the issue as they call for cashless bail reform.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

